Every year, World Day for International Justice is celebrated on July 17 across the world. The international day is also popularly known as the Day of International Criminal Justice or International Justice Day. It is marked in several countries of the world as part of an effort to recognize the emerging system of international criminal justice.

On this day, a number of events are held across the world to promote international criminal justice, especially support for the International Criminal Court. The day gives people of the world an opportunity to remember victims and survivors of crimes and honour the efforts of the ones who bring justice to those affected. As we celebrate World Day for International Justice 2023, here's all you need to know about World Day for International Justice 2023 date and the history and significance of the day.

World Day for International Justice History

The history of World Day for International Justice can be traced back to the year 2010. July 17 is the date of the adoption of the treaty that created the International Criminal Court. On June 1, 2010, at the Review Conference of the Rome Statute held in Kampala (Uganda), the Assembly of State Parties decided to celebrate July 17 as the Day of International Criminal Justice.

World Day for International Justice Significance

World Day for International Justice is aimed to raise awareness and educate people about the importance of international criminal justice and the need to take action against the most serious crimes that affect the international community. The day highlights the important role that international institutions play in bringing perpetrators to light and providing redress for victims.

On World Day for International Justice, various events and activities like seminars, conferences, and exhibitions are held across the world to educate people about the importance of the day.

