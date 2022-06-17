With the constant challenge of climate change and global warming, the possibilities of droughts and desertification continue to be on the rise. Various areas of the world continue to face the wrath of these natural disasters, and agriculture is often impacted a great deal. World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is celebrated every year to increase awareness of these calamities and develop unique and innovative ways to combat these issues. World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 is commemorated on June 17. Celebration of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is often met with official conferences organized in various countries by the United Nations. Spain will host World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022, and as we prepare for this observance, here is everything you need to know about World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022, how to celebrate World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 Theme. June 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's A List Of All Important Dates.

When is World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022?

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 will be celebrated on June 17. First proclaimed in 1995 by the United Nations General Assembly, there are dedicated goals that this celebration aims to help countries to achieve.

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 Theme

The main motto of the celebration World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought is to increase awareness about the already ongoing desertification and drought and raise awareness of the steps that can be taken to prevent them in various places. Dedicated themes are assigned for the annual observance to ensure that the conversations on this topic are more uniform. The World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 theme is focused on early action to prevent disastrous outcomes.

The celebration of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 in Spain is bound to be the most significant event on this day. In addition to raising awareness on how one can help the regions affected by these calamities, more people must be involved in taking actionable attempts to stop future disasters. From crop rotation to drop irrigation and other scientific marvels, various methods help combat the possibility of a drought and desertification. We hope that you educate yourself this World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022 and the people in your life about this topic. Happy World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).