World Homeopathy Day 2020: Date, History, Theme & Significance of the Day That Celebrates Samuel Hahnemann’s Birth Anniversary

Homeopathy (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Happy World Homeopathy Day 2020: The occasion of World Homeopathy Day is observed by the medical fraternity across the world annually. The branch of medicine, i.e. Homeopathy, is often referred to as ‘alternative medicine’ and/or pseudo-medicine’. It is the German-origin Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann who is credited with the invention (read: creation) of homoeopathy. To commemorate Samuel Hahnemann’s birth anniversary, the event of World Homeopathy Day is observed every year. If you are searching for information on World Homeopathy Day 2020, its date, significance, and more, then this is the right place to know more about this historic day. Common Homeopathy Myths You Should Stop Believing In, According to an Expert.

When will World Homeopathy Day 2020 be celebrated and what Is its history?

The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated in honour of its creator’s, i.e. Samuel Hahnemann’s, birthday. Every year, the world observes World Homeopathy Day on April 10, which will fall on Friday this time around. It will be the 265th birth anniversary of the German physician Samuel Hahnemann’s this time around.

What is the theme of World Homeopathy 2020?

Every year, there is an official theme for the observance of World Homeopathy Day, in India. For this year, the official theme, set by AYUSH Ministry, for World Homeopathy Day 2020 is 'Enhancing the scope of Homeopathy in Public Health'.

What is the history of World Homeopathy Day?

Samuel Hahnemann wasn’t a huge fan of mainstream medicine and particularly disliked the practice of bloodletting. He was so much disoriented with the medicine at that time that he gave up his practice, only after being 3 years in service. He then started earning his bread by being a translator and a writer.

One fine day, while translating William Cullen’s ‘A Treatise on the Materia Medica’, Samuel Hahnemann found a claim that malaria could be effectively treated by cinchona, due to its astringency. After studying a lot on its properties and effects, he came up with a principle, ‘that which can produce a set of symptoms in a healthy individual, it can treat a sick individual with a similar set of symptoms’.

Samuel Hahnemann named this principle, like cures like, and it eventually became the foundation of homeopathy. The term homeopathy first came into light in 1796, but it was only in 1807, that it came out on print.

What is the significance of World Homeopathy Day?

The observance and celebration of World Homeopathy Day are quite debatable around the world. On one hand, a lot of Western countries do not consider it as a medicine, citing lack of evidence of its medicinal properties. On the other hand, homeopathy is considered to be one of the major branches of medicine.

In India, homeopathy is a revered by millions of people. It is viewed as one of the most popular treatment options in India. Also, its name features in one of the Indian government’s health ministry, i.e. AYUSH – Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, as well.

India is one of the biggest markets in the world for homeopathy. As per a report, its annual market size is over 500 million dollars. Also, academic homeopathy institutes comprise 36% of the total AYUSH colleges across the country. Not just that, 38% of medical practitioners in AYUSH are homeopaths.

There’s a lot to celebrate, learn, and educate when it comes to World Homeopathy Day, especially in India. There are several government programmes and conventions across the country which promote homeopathy as a mean of medicine to the masses.

As April 10 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy World Homeopathy Day 2020’ and hope you live in the pink of your health in these trying times of Coronavirus pandemic.