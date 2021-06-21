Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day takes place on June 21. It is one of the many, many events (Yoga Day, Summer Solstice, and so on) falling on this day. But to make World Music Day 2021 stand out, here are lovely quotes and sayings about music by influential personalities to fall in love with music more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Music Is Like a Dream. One That I Cannot Hear.” ― Ludwig van Beethoven

WhatsApp Message Reads: “If Music Be the Food of Love, Play On.” – William Shakespeare

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Life Seems to Go On Without Effort When I Am Filled With Music.” – George Eliot

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Music Gives a Soul to the Universe, Wings to the Mind, Flight to the Imagination, and Life to Everything.” – Plato

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Without Music, Life Would Be a Mistake” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Only Truth Is Music.” ― Jack Kerouac

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Music Is the Shorthand of Emotion.” ― Leo Tolstoy

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Without Music, Life Would Be a Blank to me.”― Jane Austen

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Where Words Fail, Music Speaks.” ― Hans Christian Andersen

