World Music Day 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Listening to Your Favourite Songs to Participating at Online Music Concerts, Here’s How to Make the Day Musical at Home

Fête de la Musique, also known as World Music Day, is an annual celebration that takes place on June 21. On this day, people are urged to play music, attend concerts and enhance the beauty of music in the world. The idea was conceived in the 1970s by American musician Joel Cohen, as he wanted bands to play on the evening of June 21 to welcome the first day of summer. It was finally adopted by France’s Ministry of Culture in 1982, and later the entire world happily started participating in it. But this year’s Music Day will be different. Like many other events, it will go virtual too. So, how to make World Music Day 2020 while being at home? In this article, we bring you a few virtual celebration ideas to make the day musical. From listening to your favourite songs to participating at World Music Day 2020 virtual events, here is how you can celebrate music from home.

Musicians from all genres and ages, amateurs and experienced performers gather every year on June 21 to express themselves through music at various public platforms. Music has an intense power, and the various genres display so many emotions that humans or nature as a whole go through. The events are usually held in open areas, but because of the pandemic, World Music Day 2020 celebration is confined at home. However, it does not necessarily have to be boring as there are many online music events happening for all the music lovers. Besides, there are virtual ways to make it even more fun, while being at home. Let us check out these virtual celebration ideas to observe World Music Day 2020. Unique Musical Instruments Used in India.

Zoom Video Call Your Friends

Ever since the world is following restrictions, musicians were seen coming together and make fun collab through zoom. You can do it too. If you and your friends are a die heart fan of music, then you can make a video call together and enjoy some jamming together on the first day of summer.

Listen to Your Favourite Songs

That can always be done, but World Music Day will give it more meaning. Spend the entire Sunday by playing your favourite songs and even humming along with it. Listening to the music you love will also give you some hope and lift your spirits up, which is much-needed during this time.

Attend Virtual Music Event

There are many online music events happening to commemorate World Music Day 2020. Music Beyond Borders is curated by MTV, and MTV beats for music lovers which will be held on June 21. Many popular singers such as Neeti Mohan, Darshan Raval along with 25 artists will perform on the show that viewers will be able to enjoy from home. Again, IIFA is also hosting IFFA Stomp Online on the same day to celebrate Indian party music.

There you go, you have the best virtual Music Day 2020 ideas now to enjoy the day. Nothing can stop anyone to enjoy some music, especially on such a significant day. Happy World Music Day, everyone!

