World Sanskrit Day, also known as Sanskrit Diwas is celebrated on Shraavanapoornima which is Poornima day of Shraavana month as per the Hindu calendar. World Sanskrit Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 3, which falls on a Monday this year. The intension behind celebrating the day is to revive the language which is believed to have originated in India around 3500 years ago.

The term Sanskrit is derived from the conjoining of the prefix 'Sam' meaning 'Samyak' which indicates 'entirely' and 'krit' indicates 'done'. Today, Sanskrit has been declared as a classical language. World Sanskrit Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History of the Observance That Celebrates the Ancient Indian Language.

Here are some FAQs About Sanskrit Diwas?

When is Sanskrit Diwas Celebrated?

World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Shraavanapoornima which is Poornima day of Shraavana month as per the Hindu calendar.

When is World Sanskrit Day 2020?

World Sanskrit Day 2020 will be observed on August 3, which falls on a Monday.

Why do we celebrate Sanskrit Day?

While Sanskrit was widely used during the Vedic time, it lost its place in modern India. The intension behind celebrating the day is thus to revive the rich language.

What is the history behind the celebration of Sanskrit Day?

The day is promoted by Samskrita Bharati, a non-profit organisation which is involved in reviving the Sanskrit language.

When was the first Sanskrit Day celebrated?

The first Sanskrit Day was celebrated in 1969.

Is there a Sanskrit daily newspaper?

Sudharma is the only daily newspaper in the world published in the Sanskrit language. It has been published since 1970 from Mysore, Karnataka and is available online.

