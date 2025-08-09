Sanskrit Diwas, also known as World Sanskrit Day, is an annual celebration dedicated to the ancient Indian language, Sanskrit and is marked with various events. Sanskrit is considered the root of many Indian languages and a key to understanding India's classical literature, philosophy, and heritage. Sanskrit Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9. Sanskrit Diwas is annually observed on the Shravana Purnima day as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Sanskrit is one of the oldest languages in the world, and the liturgical language of Hinduism. It is the language of ancient Indian scriptures such as the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the Bhagavad Gita. In this article, let’s know more about the Sanskrit Diwas 2025 date, timings and the significance of this annual event. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Sanskrit Diwas 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi

Sanskrit Diwas 2025 falls on Saturday, August 9. According to drikpanchang, Purnima Tithi begins on 01:42 PM on August 08, 2025, and will end at 12:54 PM on August 09, 2025. These texts are not only spiritual guides but also treasure troves of knowledge in subjects like astronomy, medicine, mathematics, and law. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of Major National and International Events in August.

Sanskrit Diwas Significance

Sanskrit Diwas is an important day that aims to promote the learning and usage of Sanskrit and to recognise its importance in India's cultural and historical roots. Sanskrit Day was first observed in the year 1969. Learning and promoting Sanskrit helps preserve India's heritage and opens doors to a better understanding of its ancient civilization.

On this day, schools and universities host many events like speech competitions, poetry recitations, and other events to promote Sanskrit. This ancient language holds immense cultural, spiritual, and literary significance. Studying Sanskrit connects us to this vast reservoir of wisdom and tradition.

