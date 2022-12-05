There’s a special day dedicated to a very crucial part of our lives and existence — soil! It’s the source of food and medicines and the nutritious food we consume all depends on the kind of soil it grows on. This day focuses on sustainable soil management and how soils need a balanced and varied supply of nutrients in appropriate amounts to be healthy. It takes over 1,000 years to grow 0.4 inches of soil and soil nutrient loss in recent years is seen as one of the most critical problems at a global level for food security and sustainability. This happens because the soil loses its fertility after each harvest and needs to be managed sustainably, otherwise, it leads to soil degradation. Here is everything you need to know about the date, theme, history, significance and how to observe World Soil Day 2022 to increase soil awareness. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration.

Date, Theme and History of World Soil Day

World Soil Day is observed annually on December 5 and the theme for the year 2022 is "Soils: Where food begins". This campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy ecosystems by addressing the growing challenges in soil management, increasing soil awareness and encouraging societies to improve soil health. This day spreads awareness about the importance of healthy soil and the International Union of Soil Sciences recommended that this day be observed in 2002. In 2014, the United Nations General Assembly designated December 5 as the first official World Soil Day. World Pollution Prevention Day 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day That Raises Awareness About Impact Of Pollution on Our Lives.

Significance of World Soil Day

This day is observed to bring people together to celebrate the beauty of the soil and also to make people aware of healthy soil and how it can be managed sustainably. On this day, people are educated about the properties of the soil and how it is made up of organisms, minerals, and organic components which provide food for humans and animals through plant growth. People also read up more about the soil and plant seeds on this day.

