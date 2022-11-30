World Pollution Prevention Day is an annual event that is observed around the world on December 2. With climate change causing drastic changes in the environment, it becomes important for us to realize that it is high time we understand the need of getting rid of pollution. Every individual has a huge role in this fight against pollution. World Pollution Prevention Day is marked every year to raise awareness about environmental pollution and its negative impacts on our health and also the planet at large. World Environment Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Eco Day Slogan, Objective And Significance of The Global Celebration.

Why is This Day Observed?

Safeguarding the environment and decreasing pollution by ways and means is the main aim of observing the day. Time and again, international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), and the World Health Organization (WHO) have been urging countries to take precautionary measures to control pollution, which causes a threat to the planet and also to human life. Earth Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know History, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection.

Controlling pollution is a collective effort and for this, individuals must come forth to make every possible effort to reduce environmental pollution. World Pollution Prevention Day also aims to focus people's attention on pollution management measures. The environment will continue to deteriorate until pollution practices are abandoned.

Significance of World Pollution Prevention Day

Due to the various types of pollution, natural resources like water, air, land or forest are being affected speedily. Hence, World Pollution Prevention Day is an essential reminder to implement the rules and regulations properly to protect the environment and reduce pollution.

Small acts like planting a sapling, dumping garbage properly at the designated place, and recycling plastic items, are a few steps that you can try to make this planet into a sustainable place to live. One of the many ways to celebrate World Pollution Prevention Day is to do your bit in promoting a clean and green environment.

