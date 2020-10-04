World Teachers' Day, also known as International Teachers Day, is observed annually on October 5. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The observance celebrates teachers for their noble profession. It is to focus on "appreciating, assessing and improving the educators of the world". Teachers' Day is to provide an opportunity to highlight and understand the issues related to teachers. People greet their teachers on the occasion by sending them wishes and messages. As we observe World Teachers' Day 2020, we bring messages to thank your teacher for all that they have done for you. Our list also includes World Teachers' Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS. World Teachers’ Day 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Send to Your Teachers.

World Teachers’ Day 2020 celebrations will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced situation. The celebrations will be held for a week between October 5 and 12. World Teachers’ Day 2020 theme is “Teachers: Leading in Crisis, Reimagining the Future” which aims to address the role the teachers have been playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During these tough times, the role of teachers is extremely important as schools and colleges are shut and children study from their homes. Share these thoughtful messages with them and bring a smile on your teacher's face. Teacher’s Day 2020 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Messages, Quotes and SMS to Convey Gratitude to All Your Mentors in Life.

Happy Teachers' Day Wishes (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Teachers Are the Reason Why Ordinary Students Dream to Do Extraordinary Things. Happy Teachers’ Day!

World Teachers’ Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits; File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: I Found Guidance Friendship Discipline and Love Everything, in One Person. And That Person Is You. Happy Teacher’s Day!

World Teachers’ Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks for Being a True Mentor of Our Hearts. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers' Day GIF!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Teachers’ Day to You! You Have Been an Amazing Role Model for Me.

Happy World Teachers’ Day 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits; File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Without You, We Would Have Been Lost. Thank You Teacher for Guiding Us, Inspiring Us and Making Us What We Are Today.

World Teachers’ Day 2020 Message (Photo Credits; File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear Teacher, Thanks for Inspiring Hope in Me, Igniting My Imagination, and Instilling in Me – A Love of Learning. Happy Teacher’s Day!

World Teachers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send festive greetings and birthday wishes. You can download World Teachers’ Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish all teachers a very Happy World Teachers' Day!

