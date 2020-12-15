Christmas 2020 is arriving, and we cannot keep calm. Even though, the festival will not be an inch closer to the previous year celebrations, but the spirit remains high. Christmas 2020 is on December 25, and people will follow the necessary precautions for a safe holiday season. Since we are celebrating the holiday season at home, it does not have to be boring! To make Christmas 2020 merrier, we bring you some super fun drinking games, that you can play virtually with your family and friends, to lift your Christmas spirits. While Christmas 2020 decorations are up with the best ornaments, it is time to decide for some fun games that you and your virtual guests can play. From, ‘Never Have I Ever,’ to ‘Drink If,’ here we bring you the best Christmas drinking games to play and make your holiday season merrier. No matter which game you choose to play, one thing is for sure, this will be the Christmas you will not forget soon, and it is not because it has been a strange year. Without any further ado, let us begin.

Holiday Movie Drinking Game

One of the easiest holiday game ever, Holiday movie drinking game can be easily played, both virtually and in the physical presence of guests. Pick a Christmas movie and then identify certain phrases, words or actions that will signal everyone that they have to drink. For example, in a Christmas movie, every time, Buddy the Elf says, ‘Santa,’ everyone will have to take a sip.

Never Have I Ever

This is the most common game among adults, and no drinking games can ever be completed without guests participating in the game. To play, each person takes a turn coming up with something that they have never played, like, ‘Never have I ever…’ and they finish the sentence adding something they have never done. Any player, who has done so must take a sip, of alcohol.

Carolling Challenge

While hosting a virtual Christmas 2020 party, the carolling challenge can be quite engaging. One person starts by singing a line from a holiday song, and the next one on the window has to sing the next line of this song, and it goes on. Classics like ‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘All I Want for Christmas is You,’ and more can be revisited in the most fun manner. Anyone who mess up the lyrics, has to take a shot!

Two Truths and a Lie

This is yet another fun game to play. You make three statements, and everyone else will try to guess which are true and the one that is false. You can give it a holiday twist or funny mishaps or name the three strangest gifts you have ever received on a Christmas. The person who guesses the correct answers wins.

Drink If

Create some situations on chits and take charge to pick one for each player, if playing virtually. If anyone is at that situation will have to take a sip. For example, ‘Drink If… you are holding your cell phone.’ Easy!

Costume Contest

This is another fun game you can play virtually. Instead of going the ugly-sweater route, be a little creative. Go for classic options like Santa and his elves or a character from your favourite holiday movie. Everyone shows up on the screen; the rest of the players will have to cheer and take a sip. For the best-dressed guests, in a virtual scenario, the winner can take two sips or just bottoms up!

These are some of the fun drinking games to play during Christmas 2020. It is okay if you cannot be with your friends for your annual Christmas party like you have in years past, a virtual get-together is a big YES! So put on your cosy Christmas sweaters and PJs and log on for a boozy night in. Merry Christmas!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).