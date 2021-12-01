Although you have the option to buy wonderful Christmas puddings, readymade, from the supermarket, making your own from scratch, in the weeks before the Christmas season, is a patent yearly ritual. Many households have their own recipes for Christmas pudding, some handed down through families for generations. Cloves and apple, fennel seed and dried figs, cinnamon, and clementine all are well-balanced combos for Xmas puds. From the classics to the inventive, we’ve got Christmas pudding recipes guaranteed to please all your loved ones during the holiday season. Christmas 2021: Five Evergreen Christmas Songs You Need on Your Holiday Playlist This Year.

1. Chocolate Orange Pudding

"A Christmas pudding even Christmas pudding-haters will love! "An appetizing Xmas pud recipe with added richness from the chocolatey twist.

Additional tip: Don’t be tempted to take the lid off the pan for the first 30 minutes of cooking as this will cause the pudding to sink.

2. Last-Minute Christmas Pudding

Just a few hours for Christmas Eve and if you are panicking about pudding, then here is a quick and easy recipe for making a zesty Christmas pudding. It takes just 35 mins to simply combine the ingredients and cook on the day for a last-minute dessert.

As easy as pie! Also, this pudding goes well with Vanilla Ice cream on top.

3. Bread Pudding

This recipe is proof-positive that leftover bread can easily be converted to dessert without much work. It makes a great brunch dish, served with fresh fruit compote.

Add fresh or dried fruit or a combination of spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cardamom, and Enjoy!

4. Figgy Pudding

This fig pudding with a splash of red wine will liven up the dessert table. Make ahead and simply steam the puds to reheat on the big day.

5. Instant Pot Cranberry Christmas Pudding

It's Cranberry Christmas Pudding in the Instant Pot, your new favourite Christmas pudding recipe. If you want Christmas pudding but don't have suet this is a great recipe.

This steamed pudding is easy to make for Christmas under an hour using a pressure cooker.

Happy noshing and Merry Christmas!

