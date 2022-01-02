List of Dry Days in Delhi in 2022 for Free Download Online: Are you more of a socializer or like to keep to yourself? No matter what, you must keep a tab on everything that might come in your way of celebrations and social gatherings. Well, it's important to know about the Dry Days dates that occur across different states in India! Imagine going out to get into the ultimate joyous vibe and you learn that there's no booze available in the city because it's a 'Dry Day'. Not a viable situation for you or anyone else to fall into! You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

So, here's the Dry Days Calendar 2022 for Delhi as everything to know about the national capital is essential! But if you're a Delhiite, then you rather not miss the golden opportunity to get the full list of Dry Days in Delhi beforehand to avoid any unforeseen problems that might occur at the very last moment. While there are specific occasions or festivals when alcohol is prohibited for sale in the cities, elections in India also call for a temporary ban on the sale of liquor in the respective states concerned.

But what exactly are Dry Days? These are the days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited due to some regional or national occasions in place. Other than the three official days when alcohol is not permitted in any Indian state, Dry Days are usually different for different states. Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti are the three official days when liquor is not sold in shops, bars and pubs for the public. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Dry Day Dates in Delhi, you've ended up at the right place. Just scroll down to know more!

January 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Wednesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Sunday Martyr's Day

February 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. February 16 Wednesday Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2. February 26 Saturday Maharishi Dayanand Jayanti

March 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 1 Tuesday Mahashivratri 2. March 18 Friday Holi

April 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 10 Sunday Ram Navami 2. April 14 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti 3. April 15 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 4. April 15 Friday Good Friday

May 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 2 Monday Eid ul-Fitr Begins 2. May 3 Tuesday Eid ul-Fitr Ends 3. May 16 Monday Buddha Purnima

June 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

July 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 9 Saturday Eid al-Adha/Bakrid 2. July 13 Wednesday Guru Purnima

August 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 8 Monday Muharram 2. August 15 Monday Independence Day 3. August 18 Thursday Krishna Janmashtami 4. August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

October 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 5 Wednesday Dussehra 3. October 7 Friday Eid-e-Milad 4. October 9 Sunday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 5. October 24 Monday Diwali

November 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 8 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 2. November 24 Wednesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

December 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

While you must be wondering what a delight it is to know about the Dry Days well in advance, use this Dry Days Calendar as an advantage for you and your friends who really want to enjoy their holidays without any interruptions. Stock up the booze before you miss the train!

