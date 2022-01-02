List of Dry Days in Delhi in 2022 for Free Download Online: Are you more of a socializer or like to keep to yourself? No matter what, you must keep a tab on everything that might come in your way of celebrations and social gatherings. Well, it's important to know about the Dry Days dates that occur across different states in India! Imagine going out to get into the ultimate joyous vibe and you learn that there's no booze available in the city because it's a 'Dry Day'. Not a viable situation for you or anyone else to fall into! You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.
So, here's the Dry Days Calendar 2022 for Delhi as everything to know about the national capital is essential! But if you're a Delhiite, then you rather not miss the golden opportunity to get the full list of Dry Days in Delhi beforehand to avoid any unforeseen problems that might occur at the very last moment. While there are specific occasions or festivals when alcohol is prohibited for sale in the cities, elections in India also call for a temporary ban on the sale of liquor in the respective states concerned.
But what exactly are Dry Days? These are the days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited due to some regional or national occasions in place. Other than the three official days when alcohol is not permitted in any Indian state, Dry Days are usually different for different states. Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti are the three official days when liquor is not sold in shops, bars and pubs for the public. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Dry Day Dates in Delhi, you've ended up at the right place. Just scroll down to know more!
January 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|January 14
|Friday
|Makar Sankranti
|2.
|January 26
|Wednesday
|Republic Day
|3.
|January 30
| Sunday
|Martyr's Day
February 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|February 16
|Wednesday
|Guru Ravidas Jayanti
|2.
|February 26
| Saturday
|Maharishi Dayanand Jayanti
March 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|March 1
|Tuesday
|Mahashivratri
|2.
|March 18
|Friday
|Holi
April 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|April 10
|Sunday
|Ram Navami
|2.
|April 14
|Thursday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|3.
|April 15
|Friday
|Mahavir Jayanti
|4.
|April 15
|Friday
|Good Friday
May 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|May 2
|Monday
|Eid ul-Fitr Begins
|2.
|May 3
|Tuesday
|Eid ul-Fitr Ends
|3.
|May 16
|Monday
|Buddha Purnima
June 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
July 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|July 9
|Saturday
|Eid al-Adha/Bakrid
|2.
|July 13
|Wednesday
|Guru Purnima
August 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|August 8
|Monday
|Muharram
|2.
|August 15
|Monday
|Independence Day
|3.
|August 18
|Thursday
|Krishna Janmashtami
|4.
|August 31
|Wednesday
|Ganesh Chaturthi
September 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
October 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|October 2
|Sunday
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2.
|October 5
|Wednesday
|Dussehra
|3.
|October 7
|Friday
|Eid-e-Milad
|4.
|October 9
|Sunday
|Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|5.
|October 24
|Monday
|Diwali
November 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|1.
|November 8
|Tuesday
|Guru Nanak Jayanti
|2.
|November 24
|Wednesday
|Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day
December 2022
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Festivals/Events
|NO DRY DAYS
While you must be wondering what a delight it is to know about the Dry Days well in advance, use this Dry Days Calendar as an advantage for you and your friends who really want to enjoy their holidays without any interruptions. Stock up the booze before you miss the train!
