Forget Dalgona Coffee, 4 Easy Coffee-Based Recipes From Iced Caramel to Mousse, You Can Cook in Quarantine With Limited Ingredients (Watch Videos)

Coffee recipes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

How is your quarantine going? Are you also trying out experiments in the kitchen to keep yourselves busy? Then it is likely that you have already tried the Dalgona coffee? The thick, foamy coffee brew became a viral trend and looks like it is here to stay for a while. But if you love coffee, then why limit yourself to just Dalgona? There are so many coffee brews you can experiment at home itself. Now that your favourite coffee shops are closed and it looks like, it is going to take a while before they reopen, how about trying the brews at home? We have got you some easy coffee recipes that you can try at home during the quarantine. Making Dalgona Coffee Just Got Easier! DIY Tutorial To Make TikTok's Favourite Whipped Coffee Faster Using Only One Dish.

During this quarantine phase, a lot of people are trying out cooking or rather baking. Banana bread seems to be the next top choice after Dalgona coffee. But if you are one who swears their love by coffee and love coffee-flavoured foods, then we have got you some easy recipes which you should definitely try this quarantine. And don't worry, these recipes do not require a much fuss about the ingredients, these are very simple drinks and stuff you can make with limited things. Banana Bread Recipes: Easy Methods by Chefs and Instagram Influencers to Make the Sweet Bread During COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Videos).

Iced Caramel Coffee

The summer heat is too much and we get it if you are craving some good cold coffee. So why not make this gourmet like coffee beverage at home? All you need is just four ingredients- coffee, milk, caramel syrup and a bit of cinnamon powder. You can also add some vanilla extract if you want a sweeter taste.

Watch Video of How to Make Iced Caramel Coffee:

Iced Frappuccino

Another refreshing coffee, which has this typically Starbucks appeal to it. In case you did not know, the term frappuccino is a trademarked brand of the Starbucks Corporation for a line of iced, blended coffee drinks. But now you can make some for you own at home very easily. You could add some ice cream or whipped cream, depending on your preference and availability.

Watch Video of How to Make Iced Frappuccino at Home:

Coffee Cake

If you want to try your hands on baking this quarantine, then you can also make something with coffee flavour to it. Try making the coffee cake, a spongy cake which goes well for an evening snack too. Although a lot of places, make coffee cake, without coffee, we give you a recipe which takes just 5 ingredients.

Watch Video Recipe of Coffee Cake:

Coffee Mousse

A dessert with coffee, that's heavenly for die-hard coffee lovers. And chocolate with coffee is a great combination, right? We give you a very easy recipe which takes just 4 ingredients and you can make a lovely dessert at home.

Watch Easy Video Recipe of Chocolate Coffee Mousse:

Since we know it is lockdown time, most shops and stores would be closed or the supplies would be limited. So we have picked up recipes which use 5 ingredients or less. If you love coffee, then we know you would have instant coffee stacked up at home. So get it out, and forget Dalgona, impress your folks with these lovely coffee-based recipes.