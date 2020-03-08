Holi 2020 Sweet Recipes: From Baked Ghujiya To Ghevar, Indian Mithaiyaan To Make At Home This Year

Ghevar- Holi Mithayi (Photo credits: WikiCommons)

Happy Holi 2020! The colourful festival is here, but guess what foodies hear? It is time for some really amazing Indian sweets to try. Holi gives us an opportunity to prepare different food items and relish is with friends and family. Whether sweet or savoury food item, Holi is one day you can enjoy great dishes, guilt-free. Traditionally Indians prepare a range of sweets on this day. As desi people like to call it, mithaiyaan and namkeen make a vital part of Holi celebration. Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Soft and Delicious Malpuas At Home For a Sweeter Festival of Colours This Year.

It is safe to say that if you do not consume sweets on Holi, did you even celebrate Holi? Most commonly people celebrate the day by making delicacies like ghujiya, malpua, ghevar etc. Here are some sweets you can try making at home this Holi.

Puran Poli

Puran Poli, one of the tastiest dishes prepared in Maharashtra is too delicious to miss. This sweet dish is most commonly prepared during Holi. So here's a recipe that you can try at home:

Baked Ghujhiya

Filled with mawa and dry fruits, you can make the healthy version of gujhiyas at home. Baked dry fruits Gujhiya is extremely delicious and can be made easily at home. Watch video:

Ghevar

Did you know you can make malai ghevar at home? This Rajasthani delicacy just requires a few tips to make. Holi marks the perfect occasion to make this sweet:

Mawa Malpua

is a delicious dessert that is eaten usually during Holi throughout India. It looks like a fried pancake that is later dipped in sweet syrup. This dessert thoroughly loved. Here's how you can make it at home:

Gulab Jamun

There is hardly any other dessert that can match the classic Gulab Jamun. If you too are a Gulab Jamun lover, make them at home with these easy steps. Watch video:

Make this Holi a delicious one. Except, make sure that you do not binge on sweets and ruin your health. To make these recipes a little healthier, you could use jaggery and other healthy refined sugar alternatives to decreased the calorie count.