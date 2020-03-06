Holi Recipes 2020: How To Make Soft and Delicious Malpuas At Home For a Sweeter Festival of Colours This Year

How To Make Malpuas at Home (Photo Credits: WikiCommons)

Happy Holi 2020! With the festival of colours knocking your door, it is important to start preparing for the fun festival, now itself. While Holi is all about smearing your loved ones with fun colours and partying your heart out, one of the most important components of the celebration is the special food made on this day! Traditionally, on this day gujiya (stuffed dumplings), various types of chaat like Dahi Vada, Papdi Chaat, Aloo Chaat and also thandai. However, on this day, people love to prepare and eat Malpuas. This delicacy can be made easily at home and is loved by everybody. Here's an easy recipe you can try out at home this Holi:

Ingredients:

Refined flour, 1 cup

Mawa / Khoya, 1 cup

Milk, 1 ½ cup

Chopped dry fruits ½ cup, finely chopped pistachios to garnish

Desi ghee for frying

For Sugar Syrup:

Sugar, 1 cup

Water, 1 ½ cup

Small cardamom powder, take out 4-5 cardamom seeds and make powder

Pinch of saffron (soak in water for half an hour)

Method:

Sieve all-purpose flour in a big utensil.

Add milk and mawa / khoya to the flour and beat in the same direction for 10-15 minutes and make sure no lump remains.

To check if the batter is ready, pour a drop of the batter into the water. If the drop starts to float, the batter is ready, otherwise, beat it a bit longer.

Keep the mixture aside for 1 hour. Add chopped dry fruits to the mixture and mix well.

Heat the desi ghee in a pan, and with the help of a tablespoon, pour the batter into small balls and deep fry them.

Boil water and then turn down the heat to medium.

Add 2 teaspoons of milk to remove the sugar dirt that will come up and throw it out with the help of a spoon.

Once the sugar syrup looks absolutely transparent boil it on a medium flame for 4-5 minutes.

Now add saffron soaked in water and let it cool a bit.

Not add fried malpuas to them.

How To Make Malpuas as Home (Watch Video):

Some people like to add dry fruits in Malpua. You must add dry fruits of your choice to Malpua by finely chopping or grinding for improved taste. Also, make sure that the syrup made for Malpua is neither too thin nor too thick.