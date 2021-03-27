Whenever we hear about Holi, it brings a feeling of joy and happiness. Holi 2021 will be celebrated on March 29, 2021, and Holika Dahan on March 28, 2021. Holi, the festival of colour is associated with delicious food items. You can find different desserts, main courses and side dishes on your plate on the occasion of Holi. Indian festivals are incomplete without sweet items which local people refer to as mithaiyaan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for sweet delicacy recipes for a perfect Holi 2021 party.

Holi falls on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun-and is also called the Spring Festival. Holi is also known as 'Festival of Spring' or 'Festival of Love'. It marks the blossoming of love and for many it's a festive day to meet others. People play, laugh, forget, forgive and repair broken relationships on this day. Holi celebrations start a night before with a Holika Dahan where people gather, perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire. Holi gives us an opportunity to prepare different food items and relish is with friends and family. Whether sweet or savoury food item, Holi is one day you can enjoy great dishes, guilt-free. Now let us take a look at recipes of some sweet delicacies below.

7 Sweet Recipes For Holi Party

1. Puran Poli

Puran Poli, one of the tastiest dishes prepared in Maharashtra is too delicious to miss. This sweet dish is most commonly prepared during Holi. So here's a recipe that you can try at home:

2. Baked Ghujhiya

Filled with mawa and dry fruits, you can make the healthy version of gujhiyas at home. Baked dry fruits Gujhiya is extremely delicious and can be made easily at home. Watch video:

3. Ghevar

Did you know you can make malai ghevar at home? This Rajasthani delicacy just requires a few tips to make. Holi marks the perfect occasion to make this sweet:

4. Mawa Malpua

It is a delicious dessert that is eaten usually during Holi throughout India. It looks like a fried pancake that is later dipped in sweet syrup. This dessert thoroughly loved. Here's how you can make it at home:

5. Gulab Jamun

There is hardly any other dessert that can match the classic Gulab Jamun. If you too are a Gulab Jamun lover, make them at home with these easy steps. Watch video:

6. Kalakand

Kalakand made with ricotta cheese taste quite yummy. It is the easy version of the traditional kalakand, a milk based Indian fudge.

7. Badam Katli

Badam katli also know as badam burfi or almond burfi is an Indian dessert made of almonds and sugar. This sweet dish is usually made by using almond flour and can be cooked in the instant pot.

The above-mention desserts should indeed be tried this Holi 2021 with your family by staying indoors. Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you should stay safe this Holi and avoid social gathering by enjoying all customs from home. We wish you all a very Happy Holi 2021.

