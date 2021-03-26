The Festival of Colours, Holi 2021, is here. In continuation to most of the celebration in 2020-21, Holi this year as well will be observed in a low-key manner. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing coronavirus cases in the country, most covid-hit states and union territories have cancelled the public celebration of Holi 2021. But that in no way means festive lovers cannot have fun on the joyous occasion. Like most of the festivals, Holi 2021 is also taking a virtual route. From zoom calls to traditional Holi treats for the taste buds, here we bring you fun ways to virtually celebrate the festival of colours and stay safe at home.

Zoom Calls

Like all other festivals, Zoom video calls can be up for the event days. After the Holika Dahan puja at home, which falls on March 28, families can gather via virtual zoom call and wish each other on Holi. This will help families and friends stay connected and take the festive blues away!

Play Holi Indoors

Since celebrating Holi in public places and gathering crowds is a big NO, you can celebrate the festival of colours by playing Holi at home. Begin your morning, following the Holi rituals and offer gulal rang to the gods and goddesses, to the elder ones at home and smear some colour on the face to wish each other Happy Holi.

Sharing Digital Rangwali Holi Messages

Holi 2021 begins on March 28 and ends on March 29. This year, the digital Happy Holi greetings are even more important, given the physical distance we all are following because of the pandemic. You can still stay connected. Instead of wishing Happy Holi door-door, it is better to share digital Rangwali Holi 2021 messages. And when it comes to the sweets, you can order some online so that the Holi gifts or sweet boxes can be delivered to your close ones’ home.

Watch Video: Happy Holi 2021 Wishes

Holi Treats For Taste Buds

How can there be a Holi without traditional food? The classic barfi, dahi vada, laddoos, kachori, gujiya, lassi, malpua and of course, the delicious thandai. This Holi, try cooking any of these delicious recipes at home and treat your taste buds. You can also keep a zoom cooking session with your family members and, virtually, cook a recipe together!

Fun Online Games

Holi party card games are extremely famous among families. Since no in-person games are allowed, hop online. There are many online games available, including Teen Patti. So, enjoy your virtual Holi kitty party at home while enjoying the company of your beloved friends.

These are a few ways to celebrate Holi 2021 virtually. Just a quick note to self, don’t push yourself too hard in planning out a virtual Holi party at home. Remember, Holi is all about getting to celebrate the festival with friends and family and making memories. Have a safe Holi!

