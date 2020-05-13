Oreo Icebox Cake With Just 3 Ingredients and No Baking! Here's How To Make This Easy Dessert Recipe Amid Lockdown to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth (Watch Video)

3-ingredient oreo icebox cake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are in lockdown to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic, we have plenty of time for experimenting with your cooking skills. You can try making quick and easy desserts during this time. A sweet dish can cheer anyone up and when we are talking about Oreo Icebox cake, this treat can really get anyone excited. An Instagram page, known to make easy desserts called Fit Waffle Kitchen shares a bunch of quick and delicious recipes that you can easily make at home if you are staying at home. They also shared this recipe and you won't believe your eyes when you see the cake made so conveniently with a handful of ingredients. Easy Mango Ice-Cream Recipe: Here's How to Make a Simple 3-Ingredient Dessert Using the King of Fruits at Home amid Lockdown (Watch Video).

If you are a sweet tooth, looking forward to making something quick and mouth-watering, you can try making this easy 3-ingredient Oreo Icebox cake recipe. It needs no baking and can be made at home without a fuss. Here's what you have to do to make this fun dessert.

Ingredients You Will Need:

750ml Double Cream

50g Icing Sugar

60 Oreos (amount will vary on your tin size)

Method

Whisk double cream and sugar together to make a thick, fluffy mix.

Now in a cake mould add a layer of the cream and top it up with oreo cookies which you must again layer with the cream.

Repeat this step three times

Use some crushed Oreos to sprinkle it on the top of the cake once it is done. Now let the cake set in the fridge for sometime

Check Out the video off recipe of Oreo Icebox Cake:

Cooking is also known to have therapeutic effects. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, we could really use so distraction and there is nothing better than cooking or baking. It is said that cooking brings in more patience and hones the creative skills in people