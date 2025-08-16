Mumbai, August 16: In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a 71-year-old woman from Wadala, Mumbai, allegedly lost her entire life savings of INR 18.5 lakh after falling victim to an online scam while trying to order a litre of milk. According to police, the incident occurred earlier this month when the woman attempted to make the purchase through an online delivery app.

On August 4, she received a call from a man introducing himself as “Deepak,” an executive of the milk company. The fraudster sent her a link and instructed her to click on it without disconnecting the call. Believing it was a routine verification process, she followed his instructions for over an hour before disconnecting out of frustration. The next day, the same man called again and extracted more details from her. What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

Soon after, during a routine visit to her bank, the woman discovered that INR 1.7 lakh had already been withdrawn from one account. A detailed check revealed that her other two bank accounts were also completely emptied, leading to a total loss of INR 18.5 lakh. Investigators suspect that the scammer hacked into her phone once she clicked the malicious link, enabling access to her banking credentials. Online Scam in Mumbai: 80-Year-Old Man Duped of INR 9 Crore in Elaborate ‘Love and Sympathy’ Fraud Involving 4 Women, FIR Registered.

Police have registered a case based on her complaint and launched a probe into the fraud. Authorities have also urged citizens, especially senior citizens, to remain vigilant against unsolicited calls and suspicious links, warning that cybercriminals often target vulnerable individuals with convincing narratives.

