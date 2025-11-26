National Milk Day is an annual event that is celebrated in India every year on November 26. This day honours the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, widely known as the Father of the White Revolution. Kurien played an instrumental role in transforming India from a milk-deficient nation into one of the world’s largest milk producers. Born on November 26, 1921, in Kozhikode, Kerala, Dr. Kurien was instrumental in transforming India from a milk-deficient nation to the world's largest producer of milk.

As per recent data available till 2024, globally India is first in milk production with 230.58 million ton per annum and it is 25% of world production of milk followed by the USA. Several measures have been initiated by the Government to increase the productivity of livestock, which has resulted in increasing milk production significantly. This day highlights the transformative impact of India’s dairy sector, a key contributor to nutritional security, rural empowerment, and economic growth. In this article, let’s know more about National Milk Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. National Milk Day in India Quotes and Messages: Slogans on Milk, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Goodness of Milk.

National Milk Day 2025 Date

National Milk Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, November 26.

National Milk Day History

In 1964, following the visit of Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri to Anand district of Gujarat, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) was created in 1965. It was established with a mandate to support the creation of the Anand pattern of dairy cooperatives across the country through the Operation Flood (OF) programme.

Verghese Kurien, the first chairman of NDDB, along with his team, commenced work on the launch of the project, which envisaged the organization of Anand-pattern cooperatives in milksheds across the country from where liquid milk produced and procured by milk cooperatives would be transported to cities. For this, Operation Flood was implemented in three phases. National Milk Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Verghese Kurien’s Birth Anniversary With WhatsApp Messages and Photos.

National Milk Day Significance

National Milk Day is not just a celebration of Dr. Kurien's vision but also an acknowledgment of India’s remarkable journey in dairy development. This day serves as a reminder to honour the farmers, cooperatives, and pioneers who have made India’s White Revolution a global success story.

The day also highlights the importance of milk in our daily diet and spreads awareness about the contributions of dairy farmers across the country. Various programmes, awareness drives, and events are organised to promote the value of milk and to encourage the growth of the dairy sector.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2025 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).