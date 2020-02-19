Mahashivratri 2020: This Flavourful Bhang Thandai Will Take You on a Refreshing Trip to Paradise!

Bhang Thandai (Photo credit: Wiki Commons)

It is the festival of Shivratri, the day Lord Shiva got married to Parvati. In Varanasi where Shiva is considered to have retreated forever, a unique drink is prepared during this time. The spice markets and street shops in old Varanasi is stocked with herbs and seeds that Shiva is said to love. The bhang ki thandai, a lesser-potent hallucinogenic drink, is a quintessential part of Shivratri. With hints of rose and gulkhaira (rose and hollyhock), the drink is nothing short of refreshing.

It is a cooling drink that is sweet and delicious at the same time. The milk-based beverage is seasoned with nuts and spices like fennel and cardamom that makes it a highlight of the day. We have got a special bhang thandai recipe for you. Mahashivratri 2019: Health Benefits of Drinking Bhang, Lord Shiva’s Favourite Drink.

You Will Need:

1 tbsp almonds

1 tbsp watermelon seeds

1/2 tbsp poppy seed

1/2 tbsp aniseed

1 tsp peppercorns

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 cup dried or fresh rose petals

1 cup milk

1/2 litre water

1 cup of sugar

Preparation Method

Add water and sugar in a pan and let the sugar soak for two hours. In another bowl, soak all the dry ingredients for two hours and grind all the soaked ingredients into a fine paste after two hours. Add some water into the paste and use a muslin strainer to strain the liquid into a vessel until the residue becomes dry. Now add milk and sugar syrup to the strained mixture and sprinkle in the cardamom powder. Leave it in the fridge for some two to three hours. Serve chilled with chopped almonds and rose petals. Mahashivratri 2019: Easy Bhang Recipes You Can Make This Maha Shivratri to Relish the ‘Nectar of the Gods’.

Did you know that in the old lanes of Varanasi, the puja samagri sold in folded newspaper pouches contains all the ingredients of a thandai along with a small bottle of honey? Are you ready for a rewarding trip to paradise this Shivratri?