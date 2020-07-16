Staying at home is after all, not so bad. There is nothing like enjoying your time at home and doing things you love. But if you have been missing dining at your favourite restaurants, you can get the entire experience at home. When you are too tempted to pop into your neighbourhood bistro, try to recreate the experience of a fine-dining restaurant at home. You would be surprised how your home-cooked with a few extra tweaks can make your server as=nd your chef. Are you excited? Read on.

Create a Menu

We are not asking you to design a menu, just get a pen and paper and write down the menu for dinner. A physical list will also give all the feels of a restaurant. If you want to get a little crafty, you can design your own digital layout. Know How To Order Healthy Sushi Rolls While Eating Out: International Sushi Day 2020.

Set the Table

When you are home, why not lay down the prettiest table cloth, bring out your best cutlery and light a few candles? Creating a lovely tablescape can really set the tone for the whole meal. Some fresh flowers can be excellent additions! Ill Effects of Eating Out: Fast Food Contains Harmful Chemicals.

Try a New Recipe

What you are probably missing the most about eating out is the food. So, if you are bored with your same old recipes, try something new. Try out new recipes where you can use all the exotic ingredients to give you all the feels of a refined bistro. Eating Out On a Weight Loss Diet: Healthiest Foods to Order At a Thai Restaurant.

Dress Up!

Get out of your pyjamas and put on the jumpsuit that you have not worn in a while. The easy act of dressing up for dinner will make it super special. However, feel free to leave your uncomfortable shoes in the closet, if that's not helping you at home.

In the end, stick to restaurant etiquette. Your double might double up as a work station but when you are at dinner, pretend you are in a high-end restaurant. That means you will not check your phone while eating, and chewing with your mouth open.

