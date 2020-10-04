National Vodka Day is annually celebrated on October 4 in the United States of America. This event is the creation of Nir Knaan and it is being celebrated since 2009. Americans are motivated to enjoy vodka on this day along with their loved ones. Vodka Day is a great time to raise your glasses to one of the world’s favourite alcoholic drinks. National Vodka Day is also celebrated along with National Taco Day. On the occasion of National Vodka Day 2020 (US), we will share five interesting facts about this alcoholic beverage. How Timeless Vodka Became the Number One Independent Premium Spirits Brand in America Today.

Vodka is often associated with Russia as some of the finest vodkas in the world come from there. However, this alcoholic drink is produced in many countries and enjoyed all over the world. Vodka is the Slavic word for ‘little water’ and is traditionally made by mixing water with distilled grains or potatoes, although today many popular brands add flavourings such as fruits and sugars. This alcoholic beverage is part of many popular cocktails like the martini, the screwdriver to name a few. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one ounce of vodka consists of 64 calories. This New Vodka Brand Steals The Show In A $30 Billion Industry.

Five Interesting Facts About Vodka

1. Vodka is gluten-free, even when it is made from wheat, barley or rye the process of distillation strips away the harmful gluten proteins. Therefore, this alcoholic beverage shouldn't cause any digestive issue.

2. Vodka is lighter than water, as one litre of water weighs 1000 g and one litre of vodka around 950 g.

3. Vodka comparatively consist of fewer toxins than red wine, whisky or aged rum. The higher toxin level worsens the hangover effect. Vodka consists of less level of toxins, which means they have less hangover effect.

4. When the vodka bottle is opened, ensure that it is finished within 12 months. After the bottle is opened, the alcohol starts to evaporate and when the proof percentage starts to drop it will affect the quality of the spirit. Therefore, vodka has an expiry date after getting opened.

5. When Nazi surrendered to the Soviet Union on May 9, 1945, the victorious army partied so hard that they ran out of vodka in 22 hours.

On the occasion of National Vodka Day 2020, enjoy this alcoholic beverage with your favourite meal. Also, share pictures of you enjoying vodka with your family or loved ones on social media to become part of this happening occasion.

