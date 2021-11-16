Thanksgiving is a national holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States and the second Monday of October in Canada. It began as a day of giving thanks and sacrifice for the blessings of the harvest and the preceding year.

Thanksgiving 2021 will fall on November 25, Thursday. This day is dedicated to celebrating with family and friends. People host parties for their friends and family where they cook delicious traditional food. We at LatestLY have brought together a traditional menu and food recipes that you can add to your dinner party as you celebrate Thanksgiving. From Creamed Spinach to Roasted Cauliflower, 5 Yummy Delicacies That Can Give Main Turkey Dish a Run For Its Money!

1. Apple Pie

It is an amazing apple stuffing dish that originated in England. It is generally served with whipped cream, ice cream or cheddar cheese.

2. Dry Brined Turkey

An amazing turkey dish that does not need any water. The salt, seasonings or sugar are directly rubbed into the skin of the meat. Later it is kept in the refrigerator for a while before finally cooking.

3. Easy Cranberry Stuffing

Make your Thanksgiving party unique by adding this dried cranberry stuffing to your party menu.

4. Sweet Potato Casserole

Try this sweet potato casserole, which is almost like a souffle with pecan topping.

5. Pecan Pie Cheesecake

Don’t miss out on the pecan pie cheesecake with real pecan pie filling on top of a creamy cheesecake base as you host a thanksgiving party for your guests to remember.

6. Roasted Brussel Sprouts

This is one of the most nutritious veggie recipes to make for a thanksgiving party.

7. Garlicky Green Beans With Crispy Onions

Garlicky green beans or Chinese green beans with crunchy crispy onions is one tasty food item that should be on top of your Thanksgiving party menu.

On this Thanksgiving, throw your friends and family the best party by adding these delicious food items to your menu. Wishing all the Americans a Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

