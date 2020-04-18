From Employee to Entrepreneur, Here’s How Akash Pillay Hit the Road to Success!

Akshay Pillay (Photo Credits: File Image)

At a young age of 23, Akash Pillay is a Pune based entrepreneur who opted to quit his job at an MNC by setting up his own event management agency in his hometown. The young lad who is a BSC Graduate in Zoology started working at an MNC right after he completed his graduation. He continued to work as an employee for about 2 years. While being a sincere employee, Akash always had the spunk to become an emcee which was his major driving force to become an entrepreneur.

With every passing day, Akash’s fondness for events and hosting grew and soon he started performing at the night clubs in Pune city. Akash soon got promoted to Westin, Pune as an outlet head. Later, Akash Pillay and his passion for events pushed him to start his own agency named Storror Nigh Life in Pune. Owing to Akash’s hard work and dedication, the young entrepreneur and his event management agency got widely popular in the night clubs of Pune.

Soon, Akash started receiving offers from brands for shoots and endorsements and within no time, Akash was one of the most successful event managers in Pune city. He is quite popular on social media a testimony of which is seen on his Instagram handle.