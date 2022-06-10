Your skin is the first organ to reveal internal problems. As skin ageing begins on the inside, you should first focus on your diet. Proper nutrition is the most important factor in preventing skin ageing. Vitamin and mineral-rich foods are essential for reversing the signs of ageing. Anti-ageing foods are primarily composed of vitamins, ellagic acid, and natural collagen boosters. Collagen depletes with age, but eating nutritious food helps your skin glow and be radiant naturally. Vitamin C-rich foods can help to reduce the signs of skin ageing. Here are the six best anti-ageing foods you must include in your daily diet for healthy and youthful skin. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive oil is one of the most nutritious oils on the planet. It's high in healthy fats and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation, oxidative damage, wrinkles, and blemishes caused by a free radical imbalance in the body. Olive oil is also a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to protect the skin from free radical damage. A high-olive-oil diet has been linked to a lower risk of chronic diseases.

Green Tea

A diet high in antioxidants is linked to a lower risk of chronic disease and healthier skin. Drinking green tea can also help you get more antioxidants in your diet. Green tea is high in antioxidants, which can help the body fight free radicals. It provides incredible skin benefits. Intake of three cups of green tea per day has the potential to reverse cellular damage and increase cell longevity. Green tea bags can be dabbed on the skin for a revitalizing appearance.

Dark Chocolate

Chocolates, everyone's favourite, are nutritious because they contain more antioxidants than berries. Consuming dark chocolate in moderation can provide anti-ageing benefits. They are high in cocoa flavanols, which are powerful antioxidants that protect your skin from the sun. It also protects your skin by increasing blood flow, which helps nourish and moisturize your skin.

Nuts

It is critical to include nuts in your daily diet. Nuts contain a variety of nutrients, including proteins, vitamin E, essential oils, minerals, and antioxidants. Almonds and walnuts are high in vitamin E, which helps to protect your skin from the sun's UV rays. Vitamin E also helps to strengthen and brighten your skin. Nuts increase brain activity and keep it active. This keeps the body active and prevents laziness. As a result, the person feels younger.

Fatty Fish

Fatty fishes such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna are full of omega-3 fatty acids which are essential for glowing skin. These omega-3 fatty acids are linked to a strong skin barrier and may help decrease inflammation that damages the skin. These fats are also crucial to moisturize your skin and lower skin inflammation. These fishes are rich in vitamin E, and zinc which has wound-healing material that helps to heal acne and irritation.

Kiwi

Regular kiwi consumption may help to prevent the formation of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin. The kiwi fruit contains nearly double the Vitamin C found in lemons and oranges. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps to eliminate free radicals.