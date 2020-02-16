Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects

Bell Peppers (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The food which you eat reflects on your personality, your thinking, your face and even your social group. There is indeed a link between foods and human behaviour. People who eat healthy foods are more confident, calm, composed, and on the contrary, the one who eats unhealthy tends to think more negatively. Having said that, let us discuss foods which make you look younger and fresh. There are anti-ageing foods like papaya, red bell peppers and many more which can make your skin glow for ages. Mint Leaf Beauty Benefits: From Acne to Ageing, 5 Skin Problems Pudina Can Help You Fight.

For beautiful glowing skin, it is necessary to include foods in our diet which are rich in water, healthy fats and antioxidants. It is also necessary to eat foods rich in amino acid profile like eggs, mutton along with Vitamin C rich foods like oranges to increase the production of collagen in the skin. These are fibrous proteins which provide strength and elasticity to the skin. Now let us see some healthy foods for good skin. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

Five Healthy Foods For Good Skin

1. Papaya

Papaya is rich in Vitamin A, C, K and E and high level of antioxidants. The presence of papain enzyme in papaya works as one of nature’s best anti-inflammatory agents.

2. Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron and also loaded with antioxidants, which keep the skin hydrated and fresh. In addition to this, the high Vitamin C content in spinach promotes collagen production to keep skin firm and smooth.

3. Blueberries

Blueberries consist of vitamin A and C, as well as an age-defying antioxidant called anthocyanin. This antioxidant protects the skin from damage caused by sun, stress, and pollution.

4. Almonds

Almonds will help you achieve clear, acne-free and pimple-free skin. The presence of Vitamin E in this nut nourishes and softens the skin.

5. Red Bell Pepper

Red Bell Pepper is rich in antioxidants and also loaded with Vitamin C which helps in the production of collagen. Also, the presence of carotenoids has anti-inflammatory properties which protect the skin against environmental toxins.

Apart from including these above-mentioned foods for good skin, it is also necessary to drink maximum water throughout the day. Stress-free mind also contributes to keeping the skin young, therefore, always avoid over-thinking. In the end, it is needless to say that good sleep along with some exercise is also vital for fresh young-looking skin.