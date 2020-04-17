Aditi Singhal, Medical Student From Indore Explains and Suggests Pooling Test to Fight Novel COVID-19

Aditi Singhal and Raghav Singhal (Photo Credits: File Image)

The number of coronavirus patients is on the ascent in the nation and medical experts from India are trying their best to help curb the spread of the virus through different strategies. Health experts from Indore have claimed to have developed a new model of pool test. In a research paper published by Aditi Singhal, it is been said that in this technique, two parts of each sample should be taken. One part should be kept safe and the other mixed with all the samples in that area. Now samples of the mixture should be examined. If this test report comes positive, then the patient can be reached easily by checking the samples kept separately one by one. If the mix sample report becomes negative, then the scope of the investigation will be limited.

The research paper, according to reports have been sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research for approval. According to the research paper, this technique can be applied only in the PCR machine. In this, a questionnaire on the population being collected by an app like 'Arogya Setu' or a list of international and interstate travel history or samples of people exposed to positive patients can be collected with the help of Telecom Service Provider. This will put us in less number of kits, and it will be easier to test more people. This process will be effective in those areas where the infection is less, or there are more infected areas. Meanwhile, there are quite a few benefits associated with this as it declines community spread. More importantly, it increases the time of the speed test by 3 to 4 times. On the other hand, India's COVID-19 patient count has crossed the 12,000 mark, and the death toll is at 414. The govt has identified 170 districts as hotspots, where the lock-down will be enforced more strictly.

Take 500 to 600 samples of the quarantined population from a regression area and divide it into 10 groups based on criteria like age, symptoms, addictions, lifestyle diseases. Add samples of the respective range into a single test tube according to the classification and apply RT-PCR test on the mixed sample resulting in the result. You get 3-4 groups positive and 6-7 groups negative discard the later negative samples and divide 3-4 samples. Further test them on the severity of symptoms, sex, etc. in 5 -10 groups and test them individually. This gives you the factual data of the infected person, along with the factual data of the unaffected community. The above is a method of pooling test explained on the basis of mathematical concept for mass screening of COVID-19 which increases test capacity 3 to 4 times.