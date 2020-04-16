Coronavirus Outbreak: Clinical Trials of Plasma Therapy to Begin in Delhi Soon to Help Critical COVID-19 Patients

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 16: The Delhi government will soon begin clinical trials of plasma therapy to combat the coronavirus outbreak. If successful, plasma technology will help critically ill COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the trials would begin in the next three or four days. No Coronavirus Cases in 325 Districts, 12% COVID-19 Patients Recover in India, Says Health Ministry.

Addressing an online briefing, the Delhi chief minister said, "If the trial is successful, we will be able to save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients." Kejriwal further added that the condition of several COVID-19 patients, who were admitted to hospitals in last week of March and the first week of April, was improving. Delhi to Use Plasma Technique on Trial Basis to Treat Critical COVID-19 Patients, Says Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government had sought permission from the Centre to conduct trials of the therapy. On the same day, permission was granted. Kerala was the first state in India to commence convalescent plasma therapy. The idea of this therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick person. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

When attacked by a pathogen, our immune systems produce antibodies, and in this therapy, these antibodies from recovered patients are used to treat other sick people. According to reports, several studies have started in different parts of the world to test the effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy in treating coronavirus patients. Coronavirus Cases in India Reaches 12,759, Death Toll Surges to 420, Daily COVID-19 Count Drops to 826.

Till now, 1,578 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Delhi. The deadly virus has also claimed 32 lives in the national capital territory so far. Out of the total COVID-19 patients, only 42 have recovered until now. Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 12,759 on Thursday, and the death toll also increased to 420.