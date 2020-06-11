Can it Be Safe to Swim During COVID-19 Pandemic? Precautions to Take in A Public Pool to Prevent Virus Transmission!

Swimming Pools (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As the stay-at-home orders are slowly lifting in parts of the country, a lot of us are still anxious to get outside and enjoy the weather. But the novel coronavirus spread is far from over, and it's crucial to remain vigilant to keep ourselves and others safe. Some have resumed with their running and cycling routines, but can it be safe to use the swimming pool during this time? What precautionary measures should one take while swimming? Here's what you should know!

Swimming and Risk of COVID-19 Transmission

If your complex swimming pool has reopened, the risk isn't the water itself. The transmission risk is not the pool water as the chlorine kills the virus. According to the CDC, there's no evidence that the infection can spread through pools. Swimming props and diving surfaces are also not a cause for concern. It is highly unlikely that someone would leave a virus on a surface, like a diving board, and then another person picks it up and ingests it in some way. Unlock 1: Precautions & Hygiene Practices To Follow As India Continues To Battle COVID-19 Pandemic.

However, the most significant risk at a public pool is your fellow pool-goers. In an open pool where kids are running around, it can be challenging to maintain distance. Plus, using a public pool often means showering in shared bathrooms. Individuals with COVID-19 might transmit the virus to others, in a setting where social distancing is painful. Since wearing a mask in a pool is not feasible, there may be a high risk of transmission. However, the risk is lower if you are using your personal pool. Coronavirus Unlockdown Precautions & Hygiene Practices: India Enters Unlock Phase 2 With Number of COVID-19 Cases Only Increasing! Reasons To Be Health Cautious Now More Than Ever.

Precautions to Take in A Public Pool

If you are at your community pool, maintain six-feet distance from any person in the bathroom or lounging on a towel.

If you do opt to swim in a public pool, be sure to wash your hands and keep six feet distance between yourself and others.

Also, carry your towel and soap instead of relying on things provided by your community pool. Tips to Live With COVID-19 Issued by Government of India.

So while swimming may not be a complete no, like every other social activity, it's going to be different. Just be sure to take the required precautionary measures.

