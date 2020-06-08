Coronavirus Unlockdown Precautions & Hygiene Practices: India Enters Unlock Phase 2 With Number of COVID-19 Cases Only Increasing! Reasons To Be Health Cautious Now More Than Ever

Coronavirus Unlockdown Precautions & Hygiene Practices (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

India is in the unlock 2 phase and soon the unlock 3 phase will begin too, but the government has made the situation based on other circumstances and that in no way means that the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down in any way. The number of cases in India is on an all-time high and it will continue to increase till the time our country manages to bend the curve. However, that doesn't mean that we can stay at home forever and slowly we will all need to come out of our houses. But here lies the most important test- the lifestyle changes that can help us face COVID-19 in a better way. We will have to learn to live in a way where we make the COVID-19 precaution tips a part of our daily lives. We must protect ourself and others on a daily basis, making rigorous hygiene practices our lifestyle. As India enters the unlock phase 1, here are a few things you MUST do:

Clean Hands

One can't stress enough on the importance of cleaning hands at regular intervals amid coronavirus pandemic. You can use soap and water, or an alcohol-based sanitiser to clean your hand. Especially now when you will be stepping out more often, it is beyond necessary.

Distance

Since we are entering the unlockdown phase 2, expect more people to be outside than before. However, it is now your responsibility to maintain a safe distance from others, especially from anyone who is coughing or sneezing. According to WHO, you must "maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and others." Despite the lockdown being relaxed, the transmission of COVID-19 hasn't changed its course. "When someone coughs, sneezes, or speaks they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person has the disease," remember this piece of advice from WHO.

Don’t Touch Your Face

Apart from washing your hands from time to time, make sure to not touch your face in any way. Cover your nose and mouth and if you want to sneeze do it with your bent elbow or a tissue.

Stay At home

While lockdown may have come to an end, do not go outside if it is not necessary. Home is the safest place. Stay at home, especially if you are not feeling well or if you have your immune system compromised. Please ask the elderly in your house to not go outside and also protect yourself so that you don't end up being a carrier of the virus to them.

Be Informed

Keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, such as WHO or your local and national health authorities. Why? Local and national authorities are best placed to advise on what people in your area should be doing to protect themselves.

If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention, but call by telephone in advance if possible and follow the directions of your local health authority. Why? National and local authorities will have the most up to date information on the situation in your area. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention. Call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority.