As the coronavirus continues to loom across countries, studies have found out that people are having less sex during the pandemic. Researches in China, the United States, Turkey and Britain have also found the same. A survey conducted by dating website Match.com found that more than 70 per cent of single Americans did not have sex from March to October. While a US study by the Kinsey Institute in June found American were having less sex, mostly because of the tension between couples isolated together at home. A nationwide survey in Turkey people engaged in sexual activity less frequently. Researchers found that the average frequency of sex among adults fell from nearly twice a week to a little over once. How to Have Safe Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Creative Ways to Keep Your Sexual Excitement Alive.

In some countries, governments have issued guidance for safe sex during the pandemic. The chief public health officer in Canada recommended avoiding kissing, and wear a mask while being intimate with a stranger to avoid the risk or coronavirus. Anhui Medical University researchers in an online survey found that about half of participants had lost sexual partners and over a third were having sex less often. According to a survey published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in July, respondents said that they would look for sexual partners after the pandemic. Sex And Coronavirus Memo: NYC Health Department Goes Graphic, Says 'No Group Sex' And Shares Other Tips.

In an online survey conducted in Turkey, about a third of participants of whom more than 1,300 men and women with an average age of 33, reported less desire to have sex than before the pandemic. The research team led by Dr Nejdet Karsiyakali of Aydinlar University in a paper published in journal Sexual Medicine on Monday as saying, "These results might suggest that individuals were afraid of disease transmission during sexual intercourse and preferred to satisfy themselves."

