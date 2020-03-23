Sex And Coronavirus Memo: NYC Health Department Goes Graphic, Says 'No Group Sex' And Shares Other Tips

Sex (Photo Credits: The Noun Project and File Image)

Sex during coronavirus outbreak is one of most asked queries. Although, the recent condom shortage clearly shows that people actually aren't refrain from having sex during quarantine, it is still essential to follow some rules. Especially during self-isolation when people don't have much do to, many wonder whether or not to have sex. But can coronavirus be transmitted through sex? Not per se! But it is definitely one of the closest physical contacts. Just recently the NY Department of Health issued guidance, more like a sex and coronavirus memo on how to have sex during the COVID-19 outbreak. One of the highlights of the memo was that "self love" aka masturbation is the best bet! Self sexual stimulation is considered the least dangerous. "You are your safest sex partner," the document reads. "Masturbation will not spread COVID-19, especially if you wash your hands (and any sex toys) with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after." Coronavirus Precautions: Can You Get COVID-19 From Having Sex or Kissing Your Partner? Here’s What You Should Know.

The health dept didn't entirely cut off the idea of having sex. You can have sex with your partner who lives with you and is virus-free. "The next safest partner is someone you live with. Having close contact– including sex — with a small circle of people helps prevent spreading COVID-19." Coronavirus Baby Boom: Condom Shortage During the COVID-19 Social Distancing May Cause a Baby Boom in Future.

The memo also mentioned tips for people who have sex for a living. It suggested, no "group sex" and people who "usually" meet sexual partners online should not do it for the time being. Instead, "Video dates, sexting or chat rooms may be options for you."

"Kissing can easily pass COVID-19. Avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts," the memo advises. It further says, "Rimming (mouth on anus) might spread COVID-19. The virus in faeces may enter your mouth. Condoms and dental dams can reduce contact with saliva or feces, especially during oral or anal sex."

The list also stressed how "washing up before and after sex is more important than ever." Also, while having sex or not, "wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Just recently, TV medical expert Dr Mehmet Oz says that people who are not leaving their homes and are stuck inside their homes must not refrain from having sex. He says that people should have lots of sex so that the depressing effects of social distancing from coronavirus doesn't get to you! Dr Oz said in a TMZ video that "the best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is having sex." He further said, "You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension." He also said humorously, "Maybe you’ll make some babies. It’s certainly better staring at each other than getting on each other's nerves."