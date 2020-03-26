How to Have Safe Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic? Creative Ways to Keep Your Sexual Excitement Alive

Cybersex (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

In the midst of COVID-19 uncertainty, you may have had one or more moments where you have relaxed unexpectedly and thought it is a blessing in disguise. From flexibility to work to spending time with your soulmate, there is some silver lining to this self-isolation. While we do not want you to downplay the tragedies happening worldwide, we want you to pay a little more attention to your sex life. Here’s how to up your sex game amidst the anxiety, fear and boredom.

How to Have Safe Sex During COVID-19 Pandemic?

COVID-19 primarily spread from person to person contact and therefore, you must avoid getting close to anyone who is sick. But if you are quarantining together with your spouse, you must follow the necessary hygiene protocols. If you are already living with someone, the chances are that you are already exposed to each other's infectious fluids. But you and your partner stay far away from each other, do not forget that you have the option of connecting virtually. Sex And Coronavirus Memo: NYC Health Department Goes Graphic, Says 'No Group Sex' And Shares Other Tips.

How to Keep the Sexual Excitement Alive?

Take a moment to stop reading about all the news and information circulating around COVID-19 and try to think about one of your hottest sexual experiences. Did the person you were involved with stayed somewhere far away? Or was this person someone you weren't supposed to desire morally? Thinking about obstacles in your erotic situation can make the attraction more intense.

Talk about sexual fantasies: Try disclosing one of your milder sexual fantasies to your partner. You can talk about sexual novelty and then move on to more intense things like BDSM. Sharing your fantasies will deepen your intimacy. Is Masturbation The Best Way To Orgasm While on Quarantine During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Try touch-free sex: What about some form of roleplay without skin-to-skin touch? Just hover hands a few centimetres away from the body or touch each other with a feather to increase the sexual excitement.

Make use of technology: If you are not living together, make a video call and try dancing to a song of your partner's choice. You can then initiate a game of naughty truth or dare or play on-screen strip poker. Sex During Quarantine? Dr Oz Says Have Sex with Your SO, 'You’ll Live Longer, Get Rid of the Tension'.

Remember, this is a great time to explore talking about sex. Find out what feelings do explicit sexual conversations emerge in you and your partner. There is no better time to explore sex when you and partner are cooped up waiting out a pandemic.