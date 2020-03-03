Coronavirus in Children: How Can You Tell If Your Child Has COVID-19? Everything Patents Need to Know About the Deadly Virus

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The deadly coronavirus has infected nearly a lakh people and caused over 3,000 deaths so far. A few children have also been tested positive for the virus, so parents are understandably concerned. However, the number of confirmed cases in children still remains low. Out of more than 44,000 confirmed cases from China, only 416, which is less than one percent were aged nine years or younger. Besides, there have been no reports of deaths in this age group. Here's everything you need to know about how children get affected by the novel coronavirus.

Are Children More Immune to The Novel Coronavirus?

It still remains unclear whether the low numbers of infected children recorded is due to small numbers of children being exposed to the virus or low numbers of infected children developing symptoms. Whatever be the case, there is no conclusive study stating that children are immune to the novel coronavirus.

Can Children Transmit COVID-19?

While children may exhibit milder symptoms, they still play a crucial role in the transmission of COVID-19. One theory why children exbibit fewer symptoms is because they are mobile, shed large volume of virus which puts them at lower risk of severe diseases.

How to Prevent COVID-19 In Children?

It goes without saying that people from any age group must wear masks and wash their hands regularly. Preventing school-going children from influenza is a useful community prevention strategy. With the absence of COVID-19 vaccine, school closures can be an effective way to prevent community spread in children. Also, ensure that you keep your children away from crowded places.

What Symptoms to Children Exhibit?

Symptoms such as nasal congestion, cough, runny nose and headache have been reported in children. While a few also had a fever, some infected with the novel coronavirus showed no symptoms at all. Infants also have been shown to have relatively mild infections and most infected children recovered within a week or two.

How to Tell If Your Child Has COVID-19?

Most infected children exhibit respiratory symptoms which are indistinguishable from other viruses such as influenza and rhinovirus. But so far, children with confirmed cases have had family members or close contacts with the confirmed infection.

So far, it is still unclear if antiviral therapies are useful in the treatment of COVID-19. However, since children have such mild symptoms, it is better to avoid antiviral medications as it can have potential side effects such as nausea, vomiting and allergic reactions.