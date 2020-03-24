Coronavirus in India: NPPA Advisory Warns Chemists Against Selling Hydroxychloroquine, Lopinavir/Ritonavir Without Prescription

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 24: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) of India issued an advisory on Tuesday, warning chemists against the sale of hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir without doctor's subscriptions. The advisory was necessitated to avoid unwarranted consumption of the two drugs, which the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended for use in certain cases of coronavirus infections. Donald Trump Says 'Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin' Can be Game Changer in Fight Against Coronavirus; Twitterati Doubt His Claim.

The ICMR had, on Monday, suggested the usage of hydroxychloroquine on patients who are critically ill due to the novel coronavirus. The medical body, however, issued a clarification today saying that the drug must be prescribed only by doctors and not used by people without prescription. Catch all the live updates of coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The use of hydroxychloroquine by children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above 60 may have consequences, the ICMR said in its press briefing on Tuesday. "The drug must not be experimented as a cure for coronavirus without the doctor's knowledge," it added.

Statement by NPPA India

The number of coronavirus cases topped the 500-mark on Tuesday, whereas, the death tally rose to 10 after a 65-year-old patient in Mumbai succumbed to death. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the state governments across India have either imposed a lockdown or announced curfew to severely restrict people's movement.