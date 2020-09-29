While we are still grappling with the deadly disease of COVID-19, there is a warning for another disease, the Cat Que Virus. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) flagged a warning of this CQ Virus or CQV which has the "potential" to cause another disease outbreak in the country. With the name including cat, we get it if you are wondering if cats have anything to do with the spread of this virus. No, cats have no relation whatsoever to the Cat Que Virus. This is an Arthropod-borne viruses which is found in pigs and culex mosquitoes. Read on to know more about this potential disease, its symptoms and causes.

As per researchers from ICMR the presence of Cat Que Virus in Culex mosquitoes and pigs has been reported in China and Vietnam. They further add that because India has similar species of mosquitoes, there is a possibility of the virus spreading in the country. They have suggested susceptibility of Asian countries to CQV. Researchers have tested 883 human serum samples and found two samples from Karnataka that tested positive for the antibodies. The virus has not been found in human or animal as yet.

Is Cat Que Virus Related to Cats?

No, the Cat Que Virus or CQV has no relation to cats or any feline family animals. It can be passed on by culex mosquitoes which are found in India. It has been found in Culex mosquitoes in China and pigs in Vietnam. So mosquitoes are the more natural host for this pathogen. What Is Orthocoronavirinae? Know the Meaning, Origin and Sections of the Subfamily the Novel Coronavirus Is a Part Of.

What Are The Symptoms of Cat Que Virus?

A very common question regarding any disease is what are the symptoms and how does it affect us. There is no exact list of symptoms given for the CQV but a report from Livemint mentions CQV can cause febrile illnesses (fever), meningitis and paediatric encephalitis in humans. Meningitis refers to infection in brain and spinal cord membranes. Symptoms include fever and severe headache.

Until now, there is no clear list of symptoms related just to CQV that has been declared, so we would advise our readers to not panic about this disease. Just be safe and keep your house safe from mosquitoes, as the host many other disease-causing pathogens.

