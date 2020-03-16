Eat Dinner Like a Pauper for Weight Loss; Here’s A Look at Some Healthy Night Meal Recipes

Why You Should Have Light Dinner (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Whenever it comes to weight loss, two important meals play a vital role - breakfast and dinner. As per the research at the University of Lubeck in Germany which was published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the human body processes food better in the morning. Hence, the night meal should be light, but nutritious. It is also necessary to have all your meals- breakfast, lunch and dinner. There is a reason why there is a saying, 'Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper.' So let's help you with some healthy night meal recipes. Foods That Look Healthy But Aren't: From Salads to Instant Oats, Are Your 'Weight Loss' Foods Lying to You?

The findings of the study at the University of Lubeck stated that a meal which is eaten for breakfast, regardless of the number of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner. Diet-Induced Thermogenesis (DIT) is a process of absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients which also is a measure of how our metabolism work. DIT can differ depending on mealtime, like it will be different for breakfast and dinner. Eggs for Breakfast: Why It Is Important to Eat This Protein-Rich Food in the Morning Meal for Weight Loss and Good Health.

Why it is Necessary to Have Light Dinner?

The primary reason to eat less at night for maintaining good health and achieve weight loss is the metabolic rate which functions in a sluggish way after sunset. During day time, the metabolic rate is quite high, also the body has the ability to fluctuate sugar in a proper manner at that time. Eating heavy dinner overloads the digestive system which helps in storing fat in the body. A good healthy dinner with complex carbohydrates helps in getting good sleep at night and also regulates the blood sugar level in a proper way. Now let us have a look at some healthy night meal recipes.

Healthy Night Meals

1. Healthy Veg Fried Rice

2. Quinoa Pulao

3. Lemon Rice

Grilled paneer, boiled chicken and boiled eggs can also be an addition in your dinner to fulfil the protein requirement. However, it must be noted that everything is eaten in moderation, as we are mainly focussing on light dinner. No matter how tired you are after work, never skip the dinner and go to bed without eating anything, this will only deteriorate your health and make you feel very tired the next morning. Take proper consultation from a dietician for a well-planned diet and also include some exercises in your daily routine to stay fit.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)