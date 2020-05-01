Gur Chana for Strong Immune System: Why You Should Eat Roasted Gram With Jaggery for Good Health

Gur Chana (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

We often strive for different ways to make our body's immune system strong. Unfortunately, most of us still rely on immunity booster tablets to enhance our immune system, when there are varieties of foods available around us to serve this purpose. One such food combination is that of roasted gram with jaggery, famously known in Hindi as gur chana. The essential nutrients present in both foods enhance the immunity of the body and work wonders on our health. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Chickpeas to Lose Weight.

Gur chana is an age-old remedy to prevent the body from catching various ailments. Roasted gram, also known as roasted chickpeas, is loaded with essential micronutrients like iron, phosphorous, copper and manganese. Jaggery comes along with antioxidants and minerals like zinc, selenium, which fight against free radicals. How Gur Can Boost Your Immunity.

Gur Chana For Strong Immune System

Both jaggery and roasted gram consist of zinc which enhances the immune system of the body. Zinc plays an important role in the function of the T cells, natural killer cells and lymphocytes, which are some of the powerhouses of your immune system. Apart from this, regular consumption of gur chana helps sharpen memory due to the presence of vitamin B6. Roasted gram and chickpeas combined together work miracles on the skin. Jaggery is the source of glycolic acid, which reduces acne, wrinkles and age spots, while roasted gram helps in getting rid of wrinkles due to the presence of magnesium. Gur chana assists in strengthening muscles as both ingredients are rich in proteins which are good for muscle health.

Gur chana also helps prevent tooth decay due to the phosphorous content. Both super-foods are also rich in potassium which aids in lowering blood pressure. Roasted gram and jaggery together can indeed be healthy. However, it should be eaten in moderation to avoid weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)