Children’s Day, celebrated every year on November 14, marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India. We all know that Nehru was fondly known as Chacha Nehru and was deeply loved by children. He believed that children were the future of the nation and for this reason, he highlighted the importance of giving children love, care, and quality education. As India celebrates Children's Day 2025 on Friday, November 14, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Children's Day 2025 quotes and Children’s Day 2025 sayings, Children’s Day 2025 images, and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all the children you know in your family and other circles. You can download these Children’s Day images and photos and send them as Happy Children’s Day 2025 pics and greetings and celebrate the annual event.

Children’s Day is not just a celebration of childhood but also a call to protect every child’s right to education, safety, and happiness. This day is celebrated across India to increase awareness of the rights, care and education of children and as a tribute to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Happy Children’s Day Wishes and Images: Send WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers, Quotes and Greetings To Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Children’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “The Children of Today Will Make the India of Tomorrow. The Way We Bring Them up Will Determine the Future of the Country.” Jawaharlal Nehru

Children’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Children Are Like Buds in a Garden and Should Be Carefully and Lovingly Nurtured, as They Are the Future of the Nation and the Citizens of Tomorrow.” Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

Children’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Let Us Sacrifice Our Today so That Our Children Can Have a Better Tomorrow.” Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Children’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “There Can Be No Keener Revelation of a Society’s Soul Than the Way in Which It Treats Its Children.” Nelson Mandela

Children’s Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Children Are the World’s Most Valuable Resource and Its Best Hope for the Future.” John F Kennedy

Children’s Day in India is celebrated with various events across schools and educational institutions, where cultural programmes, games, and other activities are organised to highlight children’s rights and welfare. This annual event serves as a reminder that a nation’s progress depends on how well it nurtures and empowers its younger generation.

