Social media influencer Sweet Zannat from Meghalaya recently found herself at the centre of a storm of misinformation and trolling after being wrongly identified as the woman in a viral 19-minute private Instagram video. The 19-minute 32-second clip, allegedly showing an Instagram couple, has been circulating widely across social platforms, creating massive buzz and confusion. However, the authenticity of the video remains unverified, with many users speculating that it could even be AI-generated. Sofik SK MMS: Bengali Social Media Influencer’s Private Video With His Girlfriend Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened.

Sweet Zannat Reacts to Viral 19-Minute MMS Rumours

As the clip gained traction, several users began tagging and accusing Sweet Zannat of being the woman in the video. Within hours, her comment sections and inbox were flooded with messages asking for clarification some even went as far as trolling her without any proof. To put an end to the rumours, Sweet Zannat who boasts over 350k followers on Instagram - posted a video on her official handle addressing the confusion directly. “Hello guys, pehle aap log achhe tarike se mujhko dekho, ab isko dekho,” she said, urging her followers to compare her face with that of the woman seen in the alleged MMS. “Kahin se bhi ye meri tarah lag rahi hai? Comment me batao, nahi na.”

Sweet Zannat Calls Viral MMS Rumours ‘Ridiculous’

Calling out those spreading baseless claims, the influencer continued, “To sab log mere comment me aake 19 minutes kya laga rakha hai. Kisi ka kaand mere upar aake thop rahe, matlab kuch bhi.” Clearly frustrated, she labelled the situation “ridiculous”, saying people were irresponsibly dragging her into something she had nothing to do with. Sweet Zannat also added a humorous touch to her response, saying, “Aree bhai ye ladki English bolti hai, maine to 12th tak padhai bhi nahi ki hai. Free me mere ko viral kar rahe ho.” Taking the situation in stride, she ended her video on a light note, “Chalo karo karo mera kya, mera to achha khasa followers bhi aa raha hai. View bhi aa raha hai. Okay, bye.” The influencer’s honest and witty response has since earned praise from followers who appreciated her calm yet confident way of handling false allegations. Uppal Farm Girl MMS Leaked Viral Video: Young Woman Alleges Fiancé Blackmailed Her With Intimate Clip Leak, Police Respond to MMS Scandal (Watch)

Sweet Zannat Warns Against Viral MMS Misinformation

While the original 19-minute MMS video’s authenticity is still unconfirmed, Zannat’s video has brought attention to the dangers of online misinformation and identity confusion. She also uploaded the clarification on her YouTube channel, ensuring the message reached a wider audience. As social media continues to blur lines between reality and rumours, Sweet Zannat’s case serves as a reminder of how quickly misinformation can spiral out of control and the importance of fact-checking before sharing.

