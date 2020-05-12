Here's How Going Makeup-Free While Self-Isolating is Making Your Skin Glow Inside Out!

Glowing skin (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Now that most of us have been home for months, it is quite apparent that we have forgone the makeup. Except for the Zoom meetings where we do a little touch-up, majority of the times we are sitting at home makeup-free. And while a lot of us are missing dressing up, it is, in fact, a blessing in disguise. Not slathering blushes and foundations on the face can have several perks. Do not believe us? Read on till the end.

Your Skin's Surface Will Become Balanced

When you are not using your foundation or your blush, your skin is returning to its natural oil balance and hydration. Plus, when you are not over-washing your skin to remove the makeup, you are allowing the skin to recalibrate by preventing by maintaining your skin's pH balance. People Worldwide Are Turning to Deannee Santiago’s Lulu’s Holistics Skincare Line Amid Covid-19, This is Why.

Your Acne Will Not Flare-Up

Make-up sits on top of your skin and affects your skin's sebum production. Often, a barrier of makeup products increases oil production, so not wearing one can decrease oiliness, clogged pores, and pimples. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

Your Skin is Exposed to Less Bacteria

By not wearing makeup, you are not exposing your delicate facial skin to bacteria which thrive in makeup palettes and brushes. Even if you regularly wash your brushes, the bacteria can remain in the makeup. Additionally, applying mascara and eyeliners to the skin of the eyes can introduce bacteria, possibly leading to eye infections.

Your Fine Lines Will be Less Prominent

Powder makeup can rest in fine lines and make them appear more pronounced. Then, the daily process of removing the makeup can result in pulling the skin, thereby, affecting the skin's elasticity. From Reducing Puffiness to Brightening Your Skin, Here’s How Applying Green Tea Bags Under Your Eyes Can do Wonders!

Plus, when you do not wear makeup, you learn to embrace your natural skin texture and tone rather than striving for a flawless appearance. You will be more at peace with your natural skin.