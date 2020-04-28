From Reducing Puffiness to Brightening Your Skin, Here’s How Applying Green Tea Bags Under Your Eyes Can do Wonders!

Green tea. | Representational Image. (Photo Credit: File)

Green tea must be a staple in your kitchen, but you can always use the tea bags in more ways than one. Apart from getting your necessary jolt of energy on drowsy mornings, you can get a bunch of benefits from the caffeine in green tea, and that does not require sipping on the warm elixir. Place the bags on your eyes to soothe your skin. Here are all the reasons why it can be a great addition to your skincare routine.

To Reduce Redness

Caffeine compresses blood vessels in the skin and thus can be incredibly soothing. It constricts blood vessels and reduces redness in the skin. So while you load up on your green tea throughout the day, applying caffeine topically, could yield similar results.

To Brighten Skin

Green tea has a lot of antioxidant properties that neutralise free radical damage in your skin. Besides, antioxidants are excellent skin-brightening compounds. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

To Reduce Puffiness

Wonder why green tea lotions are used under eyes to help puffiness? Constricting blood vessels in the skin can not only lessen redness, but it can also help decrease puffiness or swelling. Take a couple of moistened green tea bags and place them under your eyes for oh-so-soothing effect. Skincare at 30: Beat Wrinkles and Fine Lines With These Must-Have Anti-Ageing Products.

To Reduce the Appearance of Cellulite

Use a wet green tea bag to buff targeted areas and will see temporary improvements in skin texture. Remember cellulite is a deeper skin issue. While a few compounds can improve the superficial appearance of cellulite, you will need more in-depth procedures to eliminate the presence. Dermatologist-Approved DIY Home Recipes for Your Skin Care & Pampering Session at Home.

To Delay Photoaging

The powerful antioxidants in green tea can help protect against UV ray exposure. This, in turn, will help stave off UV-induced free radicals to delay photoaging. In case you need a refresher, skin photoaging is a result of the oxidative stress from UV radiation. The antioxidants can help slow the photoaging process.

Steps to Use

You can always use green tea eye creams and moisturisers but if you do not want to splurge on these products, soak a green tea bag in warm water, put it into the refrigerator, and apply your eye. Leave it for ten minutes, and your eyes will get an easy refresh.

So, when you are working from home, why not take a few short breaks to place those tea bags on your eyes. It can be an excellent self-care routine.