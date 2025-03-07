Are you ready to spice up your makeup routine? If you love warm, sultry colours, then you’re in for a treat! The latest buzz on TikTok and YouTube is ‘toasted makeup,’ and it’s all about those rich, earthy tones—think rusty browns, fiery oranges, and deep reds. This look will give your face that cosy, fireside glow! Not only does it add warmth, but it also enhances your features for a fresh, vibrant appearance. With the perfect mix of bronzers, spicy cinnamon liners, and rosy cheeks, you can bring a radiant warmth to your skin, whether it’s chilly outside or you’re dreaming of sunny days! The Fisherman Aesthetic Is Shaping Up To Be the Hottest Trend This Spring.

We’ve chatted with a pro makeup artist to bring you expert tips and an easy step-by-step tutorial to help you nail this trend!

So, Are You Ready To Jump In? Let’s Get Started!

Prep Your Canvas: Start by applying your favourite foundation. Once that’s set, it’s time to focus on your eyes! Grab a warm-toned eyeshadow—try the Nars Total Seduction Eyeshadow Stick in a yummy cinnamon shade. Cream shadows are fabulous; they stick to your eyelids beautifully! You can wear them alone or layer them with some powder shadows for added drama. Just blend the cream all over your eyelids using a fluffy brush for that perfect look.

Define Those Eyes: Now, let’s amp up the drama! After eyeshadow, reach for a sultry dark brown eyeliner from Chanel, Dior, or even vegan options like ‘Just Herbs.’ Line both the top and bottom lash lines, mixing those rich brown tones for a striking contrast. Eyeliner is your best pal for making those eyes pop! Smudge it a bit with your finger for a soft, lived-in vibe. For extra definition, try layering it between your lashes—it makes a world of difference! Kitten Heels Are Back! The Y2K Comfort Heels Set New High Standards in Fashion Trends.

Bronzed Beauty: Here comes the secret to achieving that naturally toasted glow: bronzing powder! Pick a sheer, buildable bronzer, like the one from Huda Beauty. With a YSL Beauty brush, sweep it along your forehead, cheekbones, and jawline to add some gorgeous contour and dimension. Who doesn’t want cheekbones that look like they’ve been kissed by the summer sun?

Add a Flirty Flush: With bronzer beautifully blended, let’s brighten those cheeks! Go for “Nude-Atude” from the Danessa Myricks Beauty Dewy Cheek & Lip Palette. Just tap a bit of cream onto the apples of your cheeks with your fingers and blend upwards with a fluffy brush for a flawless pop of colour. Cream blushes with orange and brown undertones keep that toasted vibe going strong! Want to keep it easy? Use similar shades for your eyes, cheeks, and lips for a fun, monochromatic look—you’ll be amazed at the possibilities!

Glow Like a Goddess: Don’t forget the highlighter! Apply Guerlain Highlighter in a radiant golden nectar to keep that warmth alive. Opt for golds, bronzes, and peaches that light you up without the chill of cooler tones. This dreamy highlighter will give you that gorgeous warm glow—make sure to highlight your brow bone for that lifted look!

Finish with a Flair:Now, let’s get your lips ready! Choose Charlotte Tilbury Afterglow Sensual Shine lipstick in sultry warm browns like mocha, and sculpt with the Makeup For Ever Artist Color Pencil in deep brown. Whether you’re feeling sheer or bold, toasted makeup is all about having fun with it! After applying, use a lip liner to tidy up and perfect your shape.

Luscious Lashes: The final touch? Give those lashes some loving! Apply a few coats of your favourite volumizing mascara for that extra drama. Curl your lashes and finish off with Dior Beauty’s curling mascara—wiggle it at the base and sweep up to the tips for amazing coverage.

And there you have it, Voila. Enjoy your fabulous toasted makeup look! You’re all set to radiate warmth and glow, ready to turn heads wherever you go! Enjoy rocking your stunning toasted makeup look! A toasted makeup look can be whatever you want it to be, which is what makes it so much fun. Whether you want to wear soft browns and light nude glosses or enhance your eyes and lips even more for added drama, there's always room to experiment with this makeup trend that looks great on everyone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).