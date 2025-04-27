April 26, 2025, Special Days: April 26, 2025, features a range of important global and cultural observances. World Veterinary Day honours the vital contributions of veterinarians to animal and human health. World Intellectual Property Day raises awareness about the role of IP rights in encouraging innovation and creativity. International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day pays tribute to the victims of the 1986 nuclear accident. Fans celebrate Alien Day, while International Marconi Day honours the achievements of radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi. Artistic expression is celebrated on International Sculpture Day. Technology enthusiasts observe National AI Day, and Secretaries' Day is marked in Colombia to appreciate administrative professionals. Food lovers enjoy National Pretzel Day, and self-confidence is promoted on National No Makeup Day. Health and wellness are the focus of World Healing Day, World Burlesque Day, and World Tai Chi and Qigong Day. Additionally, it is the death anniversary of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 26, 2025 (Saturday)

World Veterinary Day World Intellectual Property Day International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day Alien Day International Marconi Day International Sculpture Day National AI Day Secretaries' Day (Colombia) National Pretzel Day National No Makeup Day World Healing Day World Burlesque Day World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 26, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:13 am on Saturday, 26 April 2025 (IST)

6:13 am on Saturday, 26 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:59 pm on Saturday, 26 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 26 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Melania Trump Channing Tatum Giancarlo Esposito Jet Li Kevin James Peter Handscomb Samuthirakani Saranya Ponvannan Moushumi Chatterjee Tanya Ravichandran John Isner

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 26

Srinivasa Ramanujan Death Anniversary: April 26, 1920 (Aged 32 Years)

