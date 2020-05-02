People Worldwide Are Turning to Deannee Santiago’s Lulu’s Holistics Skincare Line Amid Covid-19, This is Why

Deannee Santiago

Did you know that one of the top holistic skincare companies in the US is black owned? Deannee Santiago and Janet Frederick are a mother and daughter duo of Caribbean descent. They have generated millions since the launch of their skincare products 3 years ago.

Lulu's Holistics was born when Janet Fredrick started making the products in her kitchen. Fredrick was inspired to make the products because she's vegan and practices methods to heal the body. Her daughter Deanne Santiago, who was a lash tech at the time, took an interest in her mom’s products. After learning from her mom how to make the products, she started selling them locally. The skin care line started off as a hobby but through word of mouth there was a high demand. Santiago realized that skin is often the first thing people notice about one another. While most focus on make up for short term solutions, she found it important to work on skin care for long term solutions. That's when she decided to take the holistic approach to skincare. She partnered with her mom to turn the products into an official business and started marketing the products. Santiago's social media following of nearly 300,000 supporters helped.

The first store was opened in the Bronx, NY. It was an immediate hit among the Caribbean population in New York. Great product reviews and customer service landed them loyal customers that would travel from out of the country just to stock up on their products. That's when they decided to create a website to expand business and accept international orders. They generated over 100,000 in their first week of online sales alone. The business is family ran and requires a lot of work. A typical work day for Santiago averages 16-18 hour days but her passion for it is what keeps her going.

Deannee has 2 twin sisters that are autistic and has been using a lot of the proceeds of the business to help autistic children who lack the tools they need within the school systems in the Caribbean. She is currently building a school to help children with special needs in Jamaica and recently launched a campaign to spread awareness with Billboards across the Caribbean. She's currently sponsoring a school that works with autism.

Her products are handmade, safe for babies and everything is organic. She explained that her mom is just as passionate about the business as she is and even took some online classes to learn more. The business officially launched in 2017 and since then they have opened 2 stores in addition to online sales. Lulu’s Holistics has locations in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Queens the Bronx, NY.