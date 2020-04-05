Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining

It’s a 3-week lockdown, but we are all positive to see a better future ahead of us. After these three weeks, we want to be ready to go about doing business as usual, and I bet you would want to look on point for it!
So here are some tips to keep your skin, hair, nails maintained in times of a lockdown, where there are no spa’s or dermatology clinics available to help you. We are still here for you. Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit.
- Immunity – keep your immunity hale and hearty by keeping a check on your vitamin D. Take regular supplements of vitamin c, vitamin B12, curcumin. Eat well-balanced meals.
- Cleansing – use gentle cleansers twice a day. If you have dry skin – no more than two times a day, don’t try to get a squeaky-clean look after cleansing as that would strip the essential oils required to keep the skin hydrated.
- Moisturise – even oily skin needs moisturiser, use gel-based or lotion based moisturiser if you have oily skin and crème based for dry skin.
- With the extra time at hand, use it also to take care of our body. Don’t ignore the hands; don’t ignore your knees and elbows, feet. There is a complete guide on how to take care of your hands and feet in our blog.
- Scalp – wash your hair daily. You can also do a mini spa at home. Apply conditioner along the hair strands till the hair ends. Wrap your head with a hot towel and leave for 10 to 15 mins, then wash hair with shampoo. This will deep condition your hair and make your stresses feel soft and manageable.
- Use the face masks and hair masks that you have purchased and not had the time to use.
- Start using micro peeling agents, anti-ageing creams like AHA’s and retinol that you have been putting off for fear of sensitivity.
- Do not enthusiastically try homecare advised by non-verified sources on WhatsApp or youtube, as it may cause more damage than good. Stay in touch with your dermatologist in case of any unforeseen event.
- Exercise, meditate, do yoga. Don’t forget mental health is as important as taking care of your body and skin.
- Stay fit, stay safe, keep glowing.