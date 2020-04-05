Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining

Image is for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It’s a 3-week lockdown, but we are all positive to see a better future ahead of us. After these three weeks, we want to be ready to go about doing business as usual, and I bet you would want to look on point for it!

So here are some tips to keep your skin, hair, nails maintained in times of a lockdown, where there are no spa’s or dermatology clinics available to help you. We are still here for you. Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit.