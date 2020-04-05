Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining
Image is for representational purpose only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It’s a 3-week lockdown, but we are all positive to see a better future ahead of us. After these three weeks, we want to be ready to go about doing business as usual, and I bet you would want to look on point for it!

So here are some tips to keep your skin, hair, nails maintained in times of a lockdown, where there are no spa’s or dermatology clinics available to help you. We are still here for you. Skincare Trends 2020: From Lip Lifts to Platelet-Rich Plasma, 5 Biggest Beauty Treatments That Will Be a Hit.

  1. Immunity – keep your immunity hale and hearty by keeping a check on your vitamin D. Take regular supplements of vitamin c, vitamin B12, curcumin. Eat well-balanced meals.

  2. Cleansing – use gentle cleansers twice a day. If you have dry skin – no more than two times a day, don’t try to get a squeaky-clean look after cleansing as that would strip the essential oils required to keep the skin hydrated. 

  3. Moisturise – even oily skin needs moisturiser, use gel-based or lotion based moisturiser if you have oily skin and crème based for dry skin. 

  4. With the extra time at hand, use it also to take care of our body. Don’t ignore the hands; don’t ignore your knees and elbows, feet. There is a complete guide on how to take care of your hands and feet in our blog. 

  5. Scalp – wash your hair daily. You can also do a mini spa at home. Apply conditioner along the hair strands till the hair ends. Wrap your head with a hot towel and leave for 10 to 15 mins, then wash hair with shampoo. This will deep condition your hair and make your stresses feel soft and manageable. 

  6. Use the face masks and hair masks that you have purchased and not had the time to use. 

  7. Start using micro peeling agents, anti-ageing creams like AHA’s and retinol that you have been putting off for fear of sensitivity. 

  8. Do not enthusiastically try homecare advised by non-verified sources on WhatsApp or youtube, as it may cause more damage than good. Stay in touch with your dermatologist in case of any unforeseen event. 

  9. Exercise, meditate, do yoga. Don’t forget mental health is as important as taking care of your body and skin. 

  10. Stay fit, stay safe, keep glowing. 