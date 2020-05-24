How is Jeera Rice Good For Health? Here’s The Recipe of This Delicious Indian Dish (Watch Video)

Jeera Rice (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian regional cuisines are known for their unmatched taste and rich ingredients. Most of our cultural dishes are quite healthy and nutritious. One such healthy Indian dish is jeera rice, which has a standout flavour and is also good for health. Let's take a look at how jeera rice could be beneficial for us healthwise and also at its recipe. White Rice for Weight Loss? How to Eat Your Favourite Cereal and Still Not Gain Weight.

Jeera rice, also known as zeera rice or jeera pulao, is a popular north Indian dish made of basmati rice and jeera, referred to as cumin in English. Jeera rice was introduced to the Indian cuisine by the Mughals and soon became the common dish to be served on occasions with dal makhani or any curry. The ingredients used in preparing jeera rice are rice, cumin seeds, vegetable oil, onions and coriander leaves. Cumin and coriander are loaded with many vital nutrients which can smoothen our digestion and make the immune system strong. Pudina For Summers: Five Reasons Why You Should Add Mint to Your Meals For Good Health.

Jeera Rice Good For Health

The main base ingredient used in jeera rice is cumin, which is a good source of iron. Jeera also increases the release of bile from the liver and, thereby, helps digest fats and certain nutrients in the gut. The plant compounds like terpenes, phenols, flavonoids and alkaloids function as antioxidants which can prevent the cell from getting damaged by free radicals. Jeera rice also contains coriander which is good for heart and skin.

Jeera Rice Recipe

You can prepare this mouth-watering dish at home along with your favourite non-veg gravy or dal tadka. Always remember, eating in moderate quantity is key for staying fit, and therefore, even jeera rice should not be eaten in excess.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)