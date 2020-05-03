Pudina For Summers: Five Reasons Why You Should Add Mint to Your Meals For Good Health

Pudina (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Summer is here and with that, it's time to consume ingredients which act as a good relaxant. The hot season is indeed the best time to have pudina, known by the name mint in English. Pudina often reminds one of chutney, which tastes great along with kebabs and many other food items. Mint is widely used in various drinks, medicines, cosmetics and even in various dishes like biryani, khichda, jeera rice, etc. Let's take a look at how pudina can be the best herb for your health in the hot season. Home Remedy Of The Week: Pudina For Acidity and Heartburn; How Mint Leaves Can Cure Gas and Indigestion.

Mint provides the body with numerous health benefits as it is loaded with antioxidants and vital nutrients like vitamin A, manganese and folate. Mint has been long known as a herbal remedy, easing queasy stomach, calming stress, anxiety and promoting restful sleep. Pudina tea after a heavy meal is a perfect remedy to ward off problems like heartburn, acidity and gas.

Five Reasons to Have Pudina in Summer

1. Pudina is rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients and menthol that helps the enzymes digest food.

2. Mint is good for skin and this is the reason why the leaves are used in many beauty products as they have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

3. The summer relaxant food can help in detoxifying the body. To make a detox drink, add a few slices of cucumber, lemon, and few mints leave to a bottle of water. This drink can help in eliminating all bad toxins and waste from the body.

4. Chewing mint leaves could help freshen up your breath instantly due to the presence of germicidal properties. This, in turn, also improves oral health.

5. Lastly, pudina can help in weight loss as it stimulates digestive enzymes, which help facilitate better absorption of nutrients from food. This boosts metabolism which can help lose weight.

Apart from consuming mint, it is also necessary to drink maximum water throughout the day in summer. Also, including healthy natural coolants like jal jeera, shikanji can also work wonders on your health in the hot season.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)